Transgenders Claimed Except 1% Quota They Need Changes In Offices

Since the State government plans to recommence the recruiting process, which has been halted for the past one and a half years owing to the pandemic, it will make place for a 1% reservation in government employment for transgender people for the first time in the country.



Halappa Achar, the Minister of Women and Child Welfare, stated the criteria for the selection process have already been drafted, whereas activists and transgender people are requesting amenities such as separate washrooms, workplace awareness, and more. Many of these positions need more education, and the majority of transgender people are high school dropouts.



The guidelines, according to Achar, will take effect immediately. P Ravikumar, the Chief Secretary, also announced that transgenders will now be eligible for job reservations in the government sector for all positions. Jogati Manjamma, a transgender folk artist who won the Padma Shri award, stated that while the reservation is commendable, the government must do more to bring the minority into the forefront.

She believes the government should make modifications in offices, such as providing separate bathrooms for transgender people, who are not welcome in either men's or women's restrooms.

She noted that the majority of residents are high school dropouts, despite the fact that government employment demand graduation or post-graduate. Increasingly individuals from the trans-community should be encouraged to enrol in higher education and be able to apply for jobs, according to the administration. Otherwise, the reservation will be little more than a name.

Meanwhile, a transwoman explained that people who work for the government should certainly be aware of the situation. She further explained that despite if they are hired, there is a potential that they will be looked poorly upon by others. They ought to be reminded that they are just like the rest of us. Although attitudes about transgender persons are changing but they are still not acceptable in many areas.