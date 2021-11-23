Truck Driver Arrested After Fleeing With Amazon Goods Valued Rs 1.64 crore In Karnataka

Kolar police in Karnataka nabbed a truck driver along three of his friends who had fled with Amazon products worth Rs 1.64 crore.



Badrul Hak alias Vasi Ajay, a native of Assam who was the driver of the truck, Abhinath and Abdul Hussain, both from Assam, and Bengaluru resident Pradeep HR were among those arrested.

Near the Nagalapura Gate in Kolar taluk, 50 kilometres from Bengaluru, an incident took place on October 30. As per police sources, Sudhakar, the transport manager of a Bengaluru firm that offers logistics support to Amazon, filed a complaint. During 3.15 a.m., products from an Amazon facility in the Budigere Industrial region near Devanahalli were placed onto a vehicle driven by Vasi Ajay. The truck was on its route to the Amazon facility in Anugondanahalli, around 15 kilometres from Hosakote.



The truck was filled with total4,027 items and including mobile phones, cosmetics, laptops, and 300 other items. By 5 a.m., the personnel had discovered that the vehicle was travelling in the incorrect way and had passed Hoskote, thus its GPS had been disabled. Staff discovered the vehicle at Nagalapura Gate, 145 kilometres from the planned location, after several hours of searching.

When the crew checked the truck, they discovered that all of the products were missing, so they filed a police report with the Kolar rural police. The police were able to track down the accused and arrest them after acting on the complaint.

Kolar SP Kishore Babu stated that Hak, Abhinath, and Abdul, came to Bengaluru in quest of work. They discovered that no background checks had been performed. They intended to split the stuff and go, but they were apprehended before they could do so. While police were able to recover the products, the investigation is still ongoing to learn more about the case. According to a police officer, their goal was to sell it at retail or wholesale marketplaces and generate at least Rs one crore.