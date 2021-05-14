Trust, Kodava Koota members join hand to set up 30-bed centre in Kodagu 

Madikeri: A dedicated 30-bed Covid Healthcare Centre (DCHC) is ready at a private hospital in Gonikoppal to provide improved treatment to patients free of cost. The DCHC has been established following efforts by Karuna charitable trust which works for integrated rural development.

According to the reports, it will start functioning from Monday at Lopamudra Private Hospital in Gonikoppal. The facility will have 15 beds with piped oxygen, five beds with oxygen concentrators and 10 with Bipap machines (a type of ventilator). The facility has been set up due to the efforts of Kodava Koota members in the US, Concerned Citizens of Coorg and members of Kodava Samaj who have raised funds alongside Karuna Trust to establish the DCHC. The centre will have a pharmacy and lab facility.

In a statement, Karuna Trust said, "The centre will treat moderate Covid patients referred by the district administration. Apart from free treatment, the centre will provide three meals a day and snacks to the patients. The administration of Kodagu alongside DC Charulata Somal has offered complete support and the ambulance facility to the centre is being provided by the district administration. The administration has also assured hassle-free oxygen supply from Mysuru."

Karuna Trust will bear the rent charges for the place provided at the private hospital and will have doctors and nurses appointed by the trust itself.