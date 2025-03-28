Tumakuru Science Centre to be Upgraded to Regional Level with a Planetarium: Minister NS Boseraju

Tumakuru: Karnataka’s Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology, NS Boseraju, announced that the newly inaugurated Sub-Regional Science Centre at Tumakuru University campus will soon be upgraded to a Regional Science Centre. He also assured that a planetarium would be established on the premises to benefit students and the local community.

The minister made this announcement while inaugurating the Sub-Regional Science Centre at Bidarakatte village in the Tumakuru University campus, alongside Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara. Speaking at the event, Boseraju emphasised the government’s commitment to promoting science by taking it to the grassroots level. He highlighted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the state government has been implementing various initiatives to make science accessible and sustainable. He said, “Science, technology, and innovation are key drivers of economic growth. Our government is committed to leveraging science and technology across all developmental sectors. Efforts are underway to establish science centres and planetariums in all districts, and preparations are in place to set up South India’s first Science City.”

Sub-Regional Science Centre at Tumakuru

The Department of Science and Technology is actively working towards establishing science centres across all districts of Karnataka. Currently, the state has two regional and nine sub-regional science centres, with work progressing at various stages for the remaining districts. The newly inaugurated Sub-Regional Science Centre at Tumakuru has been built on a five-acre site at the Bidarakatte campus of Tumakuru University at a cost of ₹4 crore. It features outdoor exhibits installed at a cost of ₹18 lakh and indoor science exhibits worth ₹55 lakh. Boseraju noted that the work, which had faced delays, was expedited under the leadership of Home Minister Dr Parameshwara.

Plans for Upgradation and Planetarium Construction

Boseraju further assured that steps would be taken to upgrade the Sub-Regional Science Centre to a Regional Science Centre and build a planetarium on the campus. He highlighted that the centre’s location within the university premises would offer greater exposure to science and technology for students and young minds. The minister added that the government and the department would extend all necessary support to enhance the centre’s infrastructure and facilities.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Tumakuru Rural MLA Suresh Gowda, Tumakuru University Vice-Chancellor Prof M Venkateshwaralu, Deputy Commissioner Shubha Kalyan, and Zilla Panchayat CEO Prabhu G, among others.