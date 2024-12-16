Udupi-Cochin Shipyard Launches First of Six Eco-Friendly Cargo Vessels for Norway

Udupi: Udupi Cochin Shipyard Ltd (UCSL), a subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), launched the first of six 3,800 Deadweight Tonnage (DWT) general cargo vessels for Norwegian shipping company Wilson ASA on Monday.

The ceremony was attended by Martine Aamdal Bottheim, Minister Counsellor at the Royal Norwegian Embassy, alongside Wilson ASA’s CFO Einar Tornes and CSL Chairman Madhu S. Nair.

The vessel, designed by Conoship International, Netherlands, is eco-friendly, featuring diesel-electric propulsion and provisions for wind-assisted propulsion. It is 89.43 metres long and 13.2 metres wide, with a draft of 4.2 metres. The ship is designed for transporting general cargo along Europe’s coastal routes.

Wilson ASA, headquartered in Bergen, Norway, operates Europe’s largest short-sea fleet, managing 130 vessels and transporting 15 million tonnes of dry cargo annually. After an initial order of six vessels in May 2023, Wilson ASA placed follow-up orders for eight 6,300 DWT vessels in June and September 2024, taking UCSL’s total order count for the client to 14 ships.

CSL acquired UCSL in 2020 through the National Company Law Tribunal, turning around the struggling yard into a profit-making entity within three years. The subsidiary now holds an order book exceeding ₹1,500 crore. It has delivered multiple tugs to Indian clients, including Ocean Sparkle Ltd and Polestar Maritime.

Monday’s launch is part of UCSL’s broader push into international markets under the "Make in India" and "Make for the World" initiatives. CSL’s MD, Madhu S. Nair, said, “The trust shown by Wilson ASA in placing repeat orders underscores UCSL’s competence in delivering high-quality vessels on time.”

The vessel is scheduled for delivery by February 2025. Other vessels in the series are at different stages of construction, reinforcing UCSL’s ability to manage multiple large-scale projects simultaneously.