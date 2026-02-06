Udupi MP urges Railway Minister for Vande Bharat extension

Udupi: Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojari met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi and submitted a detailed memorandum pressing for key rail infrastructure upgrades in coastal Karnataka.

During the meeting, Poojari highlighted the urgent need to extend Vande Bharat Express services from Bengaluru to the coastal districts, including Mangaluru, Udupi, Kundapura, and Uttara Kannada.

He stated that over 600 buses and several private vehicles travel daily from these regions to the state capital, carrying thousands of passengers who face long travel times and discomfort. Introducing high-speed Vande Bharat trains on this route would significantly improve connectivity, reduce road congestion, and provide a faster, more comfortable option for daily commuters and tourists, he said.

Additionally, the MP strongly advocated for the doubling of the 734-km single-track Konkan Railway line from Mangaluru to Mumbai. He requested that a comprehensive survey be conducted without delay and funds allocated to convert the entire stretch into a double line. This upgrade, he claimed, is essential to eliminate bottlenecks, increase train frequency, accommodate more services, and boost economic and social development across the Konkan region.

Poojari’s demands come amid ongoing discussions on Konkan Railway enhancements, with partial doublings already completed in some sections and detailed project reports in progress for others. The proposals aim to address long-standing concerns over limited rail capacity on this vital but constrained route. The meeting reflects the MP’s continued efforts to prioritise rail infrastructure for coastal Karnataka, with expectations that these issues could feature in upcoming railway planning and budget considerations.