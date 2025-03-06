Uproar over FIR against MLA: BJP MLAs protest in Assembly

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Legislative Assembly witnessed a heated protest by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators on Tuesday over an FIR filed against Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath. The opposition members accused the government of political vendetta and alleged that the case was registered with the intention of suppressing political opponents.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Deputy Leader of the Opposition Aravind Bellad brought the matter to the attention of Speaker U.T. Khader. “A case has been filed against the MLA on charges of incitement. This is an attempt to silence opposition leaders using coercive tactics,” Bellad asserted.

Supporting the protest, other BJP legislators from Dakshina Kannada questioned the government’s stance. “MLAs attend numerous public events. If any disturbance occurs at such gatherings, does it automatically mean that the MLA is responsible for inciting it?” they asked Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara.

Defending himself, MLA Vedavyas Kamath stated that he had not engaged in any violence or provocation. “After attending a programme in my constituency, I was leaving when an altercation took place between two individuals. One of them later got admitted to the hospital. However, a complaint was lodged against me, alleging that I incited violence. If this is the case, what protection do legislators have?” Kamath questioned while addressing the Speaker.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka strongly objected to the registration of an FIR against Kamath while the Assembly was in session. “This is unacceptable. The Speaker must ensure the protection of MLAs,” he demanded. BJP leaders, including Bellad, indirectly accused the ruling Congress of orchestrating the case for political reasons.

Responding to the uproar, Home Minister Parameshwara assured the House that he would obtain all relevant details and provide a clarification the following day. He also stated that if it was found that the FIR had been registered without proper evidence, action would be taken against the officials responsible.

Ready to resign if found guilty: Kamath

During the discussion, MLA Vedavyas Kamath made an emotional statement, challenging the allegations against him. “If CCTV footage or any evidence proves that I assaulted anyone, I will resign from my position immediately. I will not sit in this House for a single moment if I am found guilty,” he declared.

He further questioned the intent behind the case, stating that while police often hesitate to register FIRs in serious cases, they swiftly filed one against him without sufficient proof. “Is this not political targeting by the Congress?” he asked.

The incident has triggered political tensions in the state, with the BJP accusing the ruling party of using law enforcement for political gains.