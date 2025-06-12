Live
- NPCI, IDRBT join hands to bolster security for digital payments
- Halder Venture Limited FY25 overview: Standalone profit soars 106%, revenue grows 19% amid strategic acquisitions
- iOS 26 Brings Exclusive AI-Powered Features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Series
- South Korea: Air Force grounds KF-16 fighter jets following Alaska accident
- Development and Welfare are priority for govt, asserts AP CM Chandrababu
- Heatwave: People asked to stay indoors during peak hours
- Delhi Zoo partners with Vantara to strengthen animal care
- SSP chief slapped by party worker at event
- Meharda gets addl charge as Raj DGP
- Gang-rape of minor in MP: Cong says case being suppressed
Veteran artistes honoured at Ubuntu’s Women of Worth
Bengaluru: Veteran theatre and film personalities Umashree, Padmashri awardees B Jayashree, and Dr Vijayalakshmi Deshmane were among 16 women...
Bengaluru: Veteran theatre and film personalities Umashree, Padmashri awardees B Jayashree, and Dr Vijayalakshmi Deshmane were among 16 women recognised for their outstanding contributions at the Women of Worth (WoW) 2025 awards, organised by the Ubuntu Women’s Network in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
The felicitation ceremony, which drew over 300 delegates and 100 exhibitors from across the country, marked the launch of the fifth edition of the WoW initiative. The annual awards celebrate women leaders who have demonstrated excellence across diverse fields, including arts, medicine, public service, and entrepreneurship.
Umashree, a celebrated theatre actor and former Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Development, was honoured alongside B Jayashree, an acclaimed theatre artiste, singer, and former Rajya Sabha MP, and Dr Vijayalakshmi Deshmane, a distinguished surgical oncologist known for her work in cancer care.
Speaking at the event, K Ratnaprabha, former Chief Secretary to the Government of Karnataka and founder of Ubuntu, said the network aims to establish a presence in 195 countries by 2030, with a current membership of 1.95 million women entrepreneurs and leaders. “Ubuntu is built on the African principle ‘I am because we are’—we grow together,” she said, reflecting on her policy work supporting women during her tenure in government.
She also announced a new digital marketing initiative that will train 1,000 women entrepreneurs to build competitiveness in the online marketplace.
The day-long programme featured panel discussions and expert sessions on cyber safety, e-commerce, and business transformation.
Speakers highlighted the need for holistic support to women entrepreneurs in areas such as financing, market access, and digital visibility. Parul Soni, Global Managing Partner at Thinkthrough Consulting, spotlighted a partnership with Walmart and Flipkart aimed at scaling women-led businesses in e-commerce.
Dr Raj Kumar Khatri, IAS (retd), lauded Ubuntu’s ecosystem approach, and Nitesh K Patil, Director of MSME at Karnataka’s Department of Industries and Commerce, shared details of a forthcoming digital platform tailored to boost visibility and growth opportunities for women-owned businesses. Ubuntu’s WoW 2025 event served as a convergence point for changemakers committed to advancing women’s leadership and inclusive growth in the entrepreneurial landscape, say the organisers.