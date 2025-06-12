Veteran artistes honoured at Ubuntu’s Women of Worth

Bengaluru: Veteran theatre and film personalities Umashree, Padmashri awardees B Jayashree, and Dr Vijayalakshmi Deshmane were among 16 women recognised for their outstanding contributions at the Women of Worth (WoW) 2025 awards, organised by the Ubuntu Women’s Network in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The felicitation ceremony, which drew over 300 delegates and 100 exhibitors from across the country, marked the launch of the fifth edition of the WoW initiative. The annual awards celebrate women leaders who have demonstrated excellence across diverse fields, including arts, medicine, public service, and entrepreneurship.

Umashree, a celebrated theatre actor and former Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Development, was honoured alongside B Jayashree, an acclaimed theatre artiste, singer, and former Rajya Sabha MP, and Dr Vijayalakshmi Deshmane, a distinguished surgical oncologist known for her work in cancer care.

Speaking at the event, K Ratnaprabha, former Chief Secretary to the Government of Karnataka and founder of Ubuntu, said the network aims to establish a presence in 195 countries by 2030, with a current membership of 1.95 million women entrepreneurs and leaders. “Ubuntu is built on the African principle ‘I am because we are’—we grow together,” she said, reflecting on her policy work supporting women during her tenure in government.

She also announced a new digital marketing initiative that will train 1,000 women entrepreneurs to build competitiveness in the online marketplace.

The day-long programme featured panel discussions and expert sessions on cyber safety, e-commerce, and business transformation.

Speakers highlighted the need for holistic support to women entrepreneurs in areas such as financing, market access, and digital visibility. Parul Soni, Global Managing Partner at Thinkthrough Consulting, spotlighted a partnership with Walmart and Flipkart aimed at scaling women-led businesses in e-commerce.

Dr Raj Kumar Khatri, IAS (retd), lauded Ubuntu’s ecosystem approach, and Nitesh K Patil, Director of MSME at Karnataka’s Department of Industries and Commerce, shared details of a forthcoming digital platform tailored to boost visibility and growth opportunities for women-owned businesses. Ubuntu’s WoW 2025 event served as a convergence point for changemakers committed to advancing women’s leadership and inclusive growth in the entrepreneurial landscape, say the organisers.