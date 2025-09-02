Live
Wanted Bihar criminal arrested in Karnataka
Patna: Bihar Police have nabbed a criminal, wanted in the eastern state, from Raichur district of Karnataka, an official statement said on Monday. In a joint operation with Karnataka Police, the Special Task Force of Bihar Police arrested Manoj Sada, who carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head, on August 29, it said.
Sada was wanted in several cases of murder, kidnapping and possession of firearms in Bihar’s Khagaria, Saharsa and Darbhanga districts. He was formerly associated with some Naxal outfits as well.
He was produced before a court in Raichur and brought to Bihar on Monday, the STF statement said. Police will produce him before a court in Khagaria on Monday and seek his remand for further interrogation, it added.
