Wild Elephant Gets Stuck at Rail Track Fence Forest Department Frees Animal

Kushalnagar: A wild elephant that became trapped under a rail track fence near a coffee estate was successfully freed by Forest Department personnel.
The incident occurred when the elephant, believed to have been searching for food, attempted to cross the barrier into human habitation. The animal became stuck under the rail track fence, struggling for an extended period without being able to free itself. Local estate workers spotted the distressed elephant and promptly alerted the Forest Department.
Responding quickly, Forest Department staff arrived at the scene and loosened the bolts of one section of the fence. This enabled the elephant to free itself, after which it walked back into the forest.
Residents of the area reported that elephants often cross the Cauvery River near the area and enter nearby coffee estates, leading to frequent encounters with humans. Such incidents have left estate workers and labourers on edge, as they must remain vigilant while carrying out their work in these areas.
The rescue highlights the ongoing challenges posed by human-wildlife interactions in regions like Kushalnagar, where forested landscapes intersect with agricultural and residential zones.