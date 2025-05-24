Workshop to Spotlight Indian Grey Wolf Conservation Efforts in Karnataka

Bengaluru: As conservation concerns around the Indian grey wolf continue to gain attention, the Bengaluru International Centre will host a day-long workshop on June 1 (Sunday), focusing on recent developments and long-term strategies for the species’ survival in southern India. The event will bring together ecologists, forest officials, researchers, and conservationists to assess ground realities and policy needs.

The highlight of the workshop will be a keynote address by Indrajeet Ghorpade, convenor of the Deccan Conservation Foundation (DCF), a self-funded organisation at the forefront of wolf conservation in Karnataka’s dryland ecosystems. Ghorpade, whose work has contributed significantly to the protection of these elusive predators, will present new findings from the field and outline the urgent actions needed to secure their habitat.

Speaking to Hans India ahead of the event, Ghorpade revealed that at least three female wolves have recently given birth in the semi-arid landscape surrounding the Bankapura Wolf Sanctuary, with an estimated 12–13 pups born within a 50-kilometre radius. “This suggests that wolf populations are beginning to expand beyond Bankapura, with additional litters reported in neighbouring areas,” he said.

Sanctuary Status a Milestone, But More Needed

The Bankapura Wolf Sanctuary, covering approximately 332 hectares under the Gangavathi Wildlife Division, was declared a sanctuary in a landmark move by the state government. While the declaration has created a legal framework for protection, conservationists like Ghorpade warn that much more remains to be done.

“Securing a sanctuary was a critical step,” he said, “but habitat protection, prey base restoration, and a comprehensive conservation plan are equally essential—especially now, with new cubs born and dependent on a fragile ecosystem.”

Ghorpade has urged the Karnataka Forest Department to prioritise the restoration of natural prey populations in the region, pointing out that the young wolves are especially vulnerable. “If we don’t act now to reduce human interference and improve food availability, these pups may not survive their first year,” he warned.

Broader Biodiversity at Stake

While Indian grey wolves will be the focus of the workshop, the event will also touch upon broader biodiversity concerns. The Bankapura sanctuary is home to several other species, including leopards, striped hyenas, Indian foxes, peacocks, hares, and porcupines.

State Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre recently reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening anti-poaching efforts and community-based conservation initiatives in fragile dryland habitats like Bankapura.

A Gathering of Experts and Stakeholders

The upcoming workshop is expected to feature panel discussions, field data presentations, and stakeholder consultations. Participants will explore themes such as habitat fragmentation, coexistence with pastoral communities, challenges in prey management, and the scope for ecotourism-led awareness.

Organisers hope the event will serve as a platform to build momentum for policy-level interventions and greater collaboration between the government, civil society, and scientific institutions.

As Karnataka stands at a critical juncture in its approach to dryland wildlife conservation, the June 1 workshop promises to be a timely and essential gathering to ensure that Indian grey wolves—and the landscapes they inhabit—are not forgotten in the wider discourse of conservation.