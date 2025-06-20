Live
Yoga Day at NMPA with week-long activities
Mangaluru: The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) will observe the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) with a series of yoga-themed programmes under the banner “Yoga Sangam – 2025.” A mass yoga practice session, involving port officers, employees, and their families, will be held at the BDC Building Hall. The event will be inaugurated by Dr A.V. Ramana, Chairman of NMPA. In the lead-up to the main event on June 21, the port has already conducted a range of wellness activities across its departments. These include Y-Break yoga sessions during work hours, regular morning and evening yoga routines, and a special workshop on Yogic Lifestyle and Relaxation Techniques. The initiatives have seen enthusiastic participation from staff, reflecting growing interest in adopting yoga for physical and mental well-being.
As part of its outreach efforts, NMPA also extended yoga sessions to vessel crews onboard ships and held tailored sessions for school and college students in the region. By integrating yoga into workplace routines and community programmes, the Port Authority aims to foster a culture of holistic health and well-being among its employees and the larger port community.