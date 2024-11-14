ZEISS India expands its Global Capability Center in Bengaluru, New Center Inaugurated by Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru: ZEISS, a globally leading player in optics and optoelectronics, has inaugurated its Global Capability Center (GCC) in India, marking a pivotal expansion to further bolster digital transformation, research and innovation efforts in India. Located in Bengaluru, the facility was inaugurated by Priyank Kharge, Minister of Electronics, IT and BT (Information Technology and Biotechnology), Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

ZEISS India Global Capability Center is a strategic hub that will tap into Bengaluru’s deep IT talent pool to drive technology solutions and further expand ZEISS’s global R&D capabilities. The premise spans across 43,000 sq.ft. and will accommodates 600+ employees with deep domain expertise in the field of Application research for Medical Technologies, Vision care, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Excellence and Digital Transformation. The company aims to double this current workforce by 2028.

Addressing the media and the audience at the inaugural event, Minister of Electronics, IT and BT, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Priyank Kharge said, “ZEISS’s journey in India is a testament to our nation’s strength as a premier global investment hub, attracting and retaining top-tier companies. India now hosts over 4,000 Global Capability Centers (GCCs), with Karnataka alone accounting for 38% of these. The state has the potential to drive growth across diverse sectors, including agritech, aerospace, and technology, and I am excited to see the positive outcomes of public-private partnership. I encourage more such alliances to drive impactful solutions.”

ZEISS has made a significant impact in meeting essential vision needs, particularly in underserved rural areas. Together, we can address pressing vision issues, especially among school children, where undiagnosed problems can affect academic progress.”

The Chief Financial Officer, ZEISS India, Dhaval Radia added, “At ZEISS India Global Capability Center, we are investing in building a sustainable and scalable innovation framework for the ZEISS Group. This center will accelerate the digital transformation of our growing global operations and stands as a clear testament to our unwavering commitment to building a solid foundation for ZEISS’s growth in India.”

On the momentous occasion of GCC Inauguration, ZEISS India also collaborated with the Karnataka Government to enhance the region’s Research and Development (R&D) ecosystem for emerging technologies. This joint R&D initiative will support Karnataka’s vibrant start-up ecosystem by establishing a collaborative center where ZEISS will contribute with its infrastructure and expertise while start-ups bring along the agility and disruptive innovation. The collaboration shall seek to accelerate the commercialization of cutting-edge products, such as AI-driven diagnostics and smart optical devices, aiming for a significant percentage of these developments to reach the market within 3 years.

In addition to the Joint Research and Development (R&D) Program, ZEISS India also announced the collaboration with the Karnataka Government to make quality vision-care more accessible across Karnataka's rural and underserved regions. Through the Aloka Vision Program by ZEISS, this partnership will aim to provide affordable eye-care services to 100,000 individuals over the next 3 years.