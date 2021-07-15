Top
Zika scare in Karnataka coastal belt

Zika scare in Karnataka: As the Zika virus scare looms large over the coastal district of Mangaluru in Karnataka which shares borders with Kerala, the authorities have issued notices to all Gram Panchayats to initiate preventive measures.

Mangaluru: As the Zika virus scare looms large over the coastal district of Mangaluru in Karnataka which shares borders with Kerala, the authorities have issued notices to all Gram Panchayats to initiate preventive measures.

Since more cases of Zika virus infection are being reported from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, Mangaluru Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Kumar has issued the notices.

The notice stresses the fact that since more people from Kerala are visiting various places across Mangaluru for education, health care and other purposes, preventive measures have to be taken immediately. It is also emphasised to maintain hygiene and cleanliness in the region.

