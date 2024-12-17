OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Search for All Users, Challenging Google

Microsoft-backed OpenAI has announced the expansion of its ChatGPT-powered search feature to all users, a strategic move that intensifies its challenge to Google’s dominance in the online search market. Initially restricted to paid subscribers since its launch in late October, the tool is now accessible globally to all logged-in users, including those on the free tier.

Kevin Weil, OpenAI’s Chief Product Officer, confirmed the update in a YouTube video, stating, “We’re rolling out search capabilities to every platform where ChatGPT is used. This means all logged-in users, regardless of subscription level, can now access up-to-date information through ChatGPT.”

The announcement marks a significant step in broadening OpenAI’s reach, enabling millions of users worldwide to benefit from AI-driven, real-time search results.

The integrated search feature delivers real-time responses, pulling information directly from the internet while summarizing answers and linking back to the original sources. The interface showcased in OpenAI’s demonstration video resembles traditional search engine results, including elements akin to Google’s Maps integration and conversational search tools such as Perplexity.

Adam Fry, OpenAI’s product lead for ChatGPT search, explained, “We’re enhancing the existing ChatGPT experience with timely, relevant web data.”

Unlike conventional search engines, the tool leverages ChatGPT’s conversational capabilities to simplify the search process, presenting streamlined answers to user queries. By embedding search within its popular AI chatbot, OpenAI avoids the need for a separate product, potentially reshaping how users engage with online information.

The expansion, while poised to attract more users, has sparked concern among publishers and media outlets. Critics argue that AI tools like ChatGPT Search, Perplexity, and Google’s AI Overviews reduce traffic to the original content sources, impacting their revenue streams. By summarizing content and providing direct answers, these tools could discourage users from visiting the original websites.

The addition of internet search also raises questions about OpenAI’s ongoing partnership with Microsoft. A major investor in OpenAI, Microsoft has been working to grow its Bing search engine as a competitor to Google. OpenAI’s ChatGPT-powered search may add another dimension to this rivalry while supporting Microsoft’s broader strategy in the AI and search markets.

The rollout comes amid increased scrutiny of OpenAI’s operations. In recent weeks, former OpenAI researcher Suchir Balaji, who had previously expressed concerns regarding the company’s handling of copyright issues, was found deceased in his apartment.

The incident has drawn widespread attention, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk sharing a cryptic comment on social media platform X following the news.

Musk, a vocal critic of OpenAI’s transition from a nonprofit to a for-profit entity has also petitioned a US federal court to intervene in the company’s structural changes.