7 skincare mistakes to be aware

New Delhi: If you use sunscreen every day and have a variety of skincare products on your counter, you probably believe your beauty routine is flawless. However, there are some simple steps that many of us take every day that may reduce the quality of our skincare.

Dr. Jatin Mittal, cosmetologist and skin expert at Abhivrit Aesthetics in New Delhi, reveals seven skincare blunders you're probably not aware you're committing.

Drying your face with a towel

Many of us go for a towel to dry our faces as soon as we finish washing them. You must stop doing this immediately since dirty towels can harbour bacteria and exacerbate acne on your face and back if not washed daily.

Dr. Jatin instead advised washing your towels frequently or air drying your face and applying skincare while it was still moist. However, avoid doing so while utilising active ingredients such as salicylic acid, retinol, niacinamide, and vitamin C.

Applying skin care products in the wrong order

If you apply moisturisers, serums, and retinol to your face at random, it's likely that they won't work as well as they should. According to Dr. Jatin, applying skincare should be done in a certain order, from thinnest to thickest products.

Forgetting to reapply sunscreen

"If you apply sunscreen every day as directed, you may assume your routine is set in stone. You must, however, reapply SPF every two hours. Particularly if you have hyperpigmentation, a condition in which some areas of your skin get darker as a result of UV exposure or acne scars." says Dr. Jatin.

Applying your hyaluronic acid to dry skin

To get the most out of hyaluronic acid, apply it to damp skin rather than dry skin and follow it up with a moisturiser, according to skincare experts.

Using your fingers to scoop out your product

Dr. Jatin strongly cautioned against scooping goods from jars with your fingers or fingernails. He cautioned that doing so could reintroduce bacteria into your cream. He recommends washing your hands thoroughly before dipping them into your products or using a scoop or spatula that you wash and dry after each use.

Ignoring signs of dehydration

Tight, flaking skin is a common sign of dehydration. To restore the moisture barrier and boost the water content of dry skin, Dr. Jatin suggests using a hyaluronic acid-based moisturiser in the morning and a heavier moisturiser at night.

Not removing makeup before going to bed

It's true; that's why you've heard it a million times. "Makeup left on all night will damage your skin. Additionally, it stops your skin from going through its nightly repair cycle. The product settles into fine wrinkles. Even with skin-friendly mineral makeup, the day's oil, grime, and debris should be removed each night with a cleansing routine." concludes Dr. Jatin.