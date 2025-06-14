Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
A Sunday Feast for Fathers, From Your Heart to the Plate
This Father’s Day, go beyond the expected and surprise your father with something truly meaningful — a home-cooked meal prepared with love. According...
This Father’s Day, go beyond the expected and surprise your father with something truly meaningful — a home-cooked meal prepared with love. According to the India Snacking Report (STTEM 2.0) by Godrej Yummiez, 40% of men discovered a newfound love for cooking during the pandemic. Yet, the timeless saying still holds true: the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. So, what better way to celebrate our lifelong support system than with a thoughtful, home-cooked meal? To help you put together a feast that’s both hearty and health-conscious, Chef Varun Inamdar shares a millet-inspired menu from the Godrej Vikhroli Cucina Millet Cookbook — flavourful, nourishing, and made for moments that matter.
Starter: Peas & Little Millets Momo
Ingredients
For Dough:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- ½ cup little millets flour
- Salt as required
- Water to make a slightly stiff dough Instructions
For Filling:
- 1 cup Godrej Yummiez green peas
- 2 tbsp garlic, minced
- 1 tbsp green chillies, minced
- Salt as per taste
- ½ cup grated cheese of your choice
- 1 tbsp sesame oil
Instructions:
- Mix the flours, salt and water. Knead to a stiff dough. Cover and set aside
- Heat sesame oil and add minced garlic and chilies
- Sauté over high heat and add Godrej Yummiez green peas and salt
- Switch the flame off and allow the mixture to cool
- Once it cools down add in grated cheese. Keep aside
- For the wrappers, roll the dough thin (almost translucent) and cut it into 4"-5" rounds
- Place a tablespoon of the mixture in the centre
- Bring the edges together to cover the filling. Twist to seal in whatever style you feel comfortable
- Fill the rest in the same way
- Steam for about 10 minutes and serve piping hot
Mains: Pan tandoori chicken
Ingredients:
- 1 kg Godrej Real Good chicken cut into bite sized pieces
- 1 tbsp fresh garlic paste
- 1 tbsp fresh ginger paste
- 4 tbsp Godrej Jersey curd
- 1 tbsp mustard oil
- 1 tbsp turmeric powder
- 1 tbsp red chilli powder
- 1 tbsp garam masala powder
- 2 tbsp foxtail millets flour
- toasted Salt as required
- ½ lemon, juiced
- 2 tbsp mustard Oil
Instructions:
- In a deep bowl, place the cleaned & washed chicken pieces
- Add all the other ingredients. Mix and keep aside
- This can be marinated and kept overnight, too, if you please
- In a pan, take mustard oil and when hot, place the chicken pieces
- On medium-high flame, pan fry the chicken for a few minutes, stirring occasionally
- Lower the flame and allow the chicken to release water. Allow the chicken to caramelize
- Switch between medium to high flame and lowering the flame only when you wish to mix and stir
- Burn spots in this recipe are intentional. Serve warm!
Dessert: Mango Millets Popsicle
Ingredients:
- 2 cups Alphonso mango, pulp
- ¼ cup multi millets of choice
- 1 litre Godrej Jersey milk
- 200 grams sugar
Additional requirement:
- Popsicle mould
Instructions:
- Soak millets in 2 cups warm water for 6 hours
- Grind into a fine mixture
- Strain through a muslin cloth, two to three times for a smooth extract
- Cook this mixture over medium flame with Godrej Jersey milk
- Keep stirring and reduce this mixture to half its
- Stir in the sugar and allow this mixture to cool down to room temperature
- Stir in alphonso mango pulp
- Pour it into popsicle moulds, cover it and freeze until firm. (Do not forget to insert the popsicle sticks
- Enjoy the popsicles
Beverage: Doodh Shikanji
Ingredients:
- 3 cups water, chilled
- 4 nos lemons, juiced
- 8 tbsp grain sugar
- 1/4 cup sorghum milk
- ½ cup ice, optional
- A touch of salt
Instructions:
- Blend all ingredients for 30 seconds on high speed
- Serve immediately in tall glasses garnished with lemon slices and mint leaves