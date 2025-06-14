A Sunday Feast for Fathers, From Your Heart to the Plate

This Father’s Day, go beyond the expected and surprise your father with something truly meaningful — a home-cooked meal prepared with love. According to the India Snacking Report (STTEM 2.0) by Godrej Yummiez, 40% of men discovered a newfound love for cooking during the pandemic. Yet, the timeless saying still holds true: the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. So, what better way to celebrate our lifelong support system than with a thoughtful, home-cooked meal? To help you put together a feast that’s both hearty and health-conscious, Chef Varun Inamdar shares a millet-inspired menu from the Godrej Vikhroli Cucina Millet Cookbook — flavourful, nourishing, and made for moments that matter.

Starter: Peas & Little Millets Momo