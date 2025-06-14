  • Menu
A Sunday Feast for Fathers, From Your Heart to the Plate

This Father’s Day, go beyond the expected and surprise your father with something truly meaningful — a home-cooked meal prepared with love. According to the India Snacking Report (STTEM 2.0) by Godrej Yummiez, 40% of men discovered a newfound love for cooking during the pandemic. Yet, the timeless saying still holds true: the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. So, what better way to celebrate our lifelong support system than with a thoughtful, home-cooked meal? To help you put together a feast that’s both hearty and health-conscious, Chef Varun Inamdar shares a millet-inspired menu from the Godrej Vikhroli Cucina Millet Cookbook — flavourful, nourishing, and made for moments that matter.

Starter: Peas & Little Millets Momo


Ingredients

For Dough:

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • ½ cup little millets flour
  • Salt as required
  • Water to make a slightly stiff dough Instructions

For Filling:

  • 1 cup Godrej Yummiez green peas
  • 2 tbsp garlic, minced
  • 1 tbsp green chillies, minced
  • Salt as per taste
  • ½ cup grated cheese of your choice
  • 1 tbsp sesame oil

Instructions:

  1. Mix the flours, salt and water. Knead to a stiff dough. Cover and set aside
  2. Heat sesame oil and add minced garlic and chilies
  3. Sauté over high heat and add Godrej Yummiez green peas and salt
  4. Switch the flame off and allow the mixture to cool
  5. Once it cools down add in grated cheese. Keep aside
  6. For the wrappers, roll the dough thin (almost translucent) and cut it into 4"-5" rounds
  7. Place a tablespoon of the mixture in the centre
  8. Bring the edges together to cover the filling. Twist to seal in whatever style you feel comfortable
  9. Fill the rest in the same way
  10. Steam for about 10 minutes and serve piping hot

Mains: Pan tandoori chicken


Ingredients:

  • 1 kg Godrej Real Good chicken cut into bite sized pieces
  • 1 tbsp fresh garlic paste
  • 1 tbsp fresh ginger paste
  • 4 tbsp Godrej Jersey curd
  • 1 tbsp mustard oil
  • 1 tbsp turmeric powder
  • 1 tbsp red chilli powder
  • 1 tbsp garam masala powder
  • 2 tbsp foxtail millets flour
  • toasted Salt as required
  • ½ lemon, juiced
  • 2 tbsp mustard Oil

Instructions:

  1. In a deep bowl, place the cleaned & washed chicken pieces
  2. Add all the other ingredients. Mix and keep aside
  3. This can be marinated and kept overnight, too, if you please
  4. In a pan, take mustard oil and when hot, place the chicken pieces
  5. On medium-high flame, pan fry the chicken for a few minutes, stirring occasionally
  6. Lower the flame and allow the chicken to release water. Allow the chicken to caramelize
  7. Switch between medium to high flame and lowering the flame only when you wish to mix and stir
  8. Burn spots in this recipe are intentional. Serve warm!

Dessert: Mango Millets Popsicle


Ingredients:

  • 2 cups Alphonso mango, pulp
  • ¼ cup multi millets of choice
  • 1 litre Godrej Jersey milk
  • 200 grams sugar

Additional requirement:

  • Popsicle mould

Instructions:

  1. Soak millets in 2 cups warm water for 6 hours
  2. Grind into a fine mixture
  3. Strain through a muslin cloth, two to three times for a smooth extract
  4. Cook this mixture over medium flame with Godrej Jersey milk
  5. Keep stirring and reduce this mixture to half its
  6. Stir in the sugar and allow this mixture to cool down to room temperature
  7. Stir in alphonso mango pulp
  8. Pour it into popsicle moulds, cover it and freeze until firm. (Do not forget to insert the popsicle sticks
  9. Enjoy the popsicles

Beverage: Doodh Shikanji


Ingredients:

  • 3 cups water, chilled
  • 4 nos lemons, juiced
  • 8 tbsp grain sugar
  • 1/4 cup sorghum milk
  • ½ cup ice, optional
  • A touch of salt

Instructions:

  1. Blend all ingredients for 30 seconds on high speed
  2. Serve immediately in tall glasses garnished with lemon slices and mint leaves
