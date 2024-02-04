A Winter Honeymoon Paradise!

There’s something enchanting about romancing your partner in the lap of nature during the winter season. Imagine being surrounded by the breathtaking views of the majestic snow-capped Pir Panjal range from the warmth and comfort of your wood-panelled room! Skyview by Empyrean, a cosy mountain harbour located in Jammu’s Sanget-Patnitop area, is where you get to experience some romantic moments with the love of your life!

Indoor Romance

The property offers a total of 15 premium rooms and luxury suites that offer views of the mountains and the Skyview Gondola. From the wood-panelled Gondola View Luxury Rooms inspired by the natural environment of the region, you can soak in the picturesque setting of Sanget Valley. The Mountain View suites and rooms offer magnificent views of the Himalayas over lush green forests, epitomising luxury, comfort and warmth — just the right ingredients for you to brew that romance. Whether you’re sharing a cup of ‘chai’ in your private balcony watching flaming sunrises and sunsets, or partaking in deep conversation by the roaring fireplace, there is a corner on the property to match the mood.

Firing Up The Taste-Buds

Food and romance are known to have a deep connection, what with some of the most romantic relationships starting with a meal together! At Skyview’s Banana Leaf restaurant, love blooms and how! This luxurious dining space features a variety of global and regional cuisines prepared with love by a team headed by Skyview’s highly-decorated Executive Chef, who creates an immersive culinary experience that will leave you smacking your lips in satisfaction! From Chinese to Continental to mouth-watering desserts, there is a delicacy that will uplift the palate of every kind of food connoisseur. For a quick bite, newly-married couples can head over to Skyview Café for a taste of their famous sizzlers. For those who want to just chill and stay in, room service is just a call away.

Bonding Over Adventure

For adventurous honeymooning couples who love to spend time outdoors during winter, there are a plethora of exciting activities to pump up the adrenalin rush and create the perfect setting for bonding. Other than taking long romantic walks exploring the 22-acre mountain harbour in all its glory, couples can also sign up for scenic gondola rides to Patnitop and back, mountain biking, archery, ATV, ziplining or even hop on to the magic carpet ride!

Riding Into The Sunset On A Gondola

Environmentally-aware honeymooners will be delighted to learn that Skyview by Empyrean is India’s first Sustainable Tourism Destination, certified by The Responsible Tourism Society of India. Furthermore, the sustainable ride on the highest CEN-Certified Ropeway in Asia (in terms of ground clearance) is the stuff dreams are made of! Enroute you are treated with unfiltered aerial views of pristine mountain ranges, lush forests and clear blue skies that will uplift your spirits! The fact that this ropeway is not only net zero, it significantly minimizes traffic, air, and noise pollution, makes the experience all the more au-naturel!

Patnitop Calling

The property offers easy accessibility to Patnitop, an enchanting hill station that is just 10 minutes away. An ideal destination for honeymooners, Patnitop offers a range of attractions for couples. For those seeking blessings for their new life as a married couple, the Sudh Mahadev temple and the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi temple are close by. Boating at Mansar Lake or spending quality time at Natha Top either paragliding, skiing or taking a walk amidst nature are also very popular among tourists.