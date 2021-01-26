Add some quirky dots & lines to your interiors!

If you are looking to introduce a little playfulness in your decor, then our newly launched Dot & Line collection is just the thing you need!

From cushion covers to curtains, bedsheets to quilts, the collection was partly inspired by African mud cloth patterns and the uninhibited squiggles one does at the back of their notebooks.

Keeping earthy tones and textural fabrics in mind for a sophisticated and elated feel, this collection is about simple and basic geometrics meeting happy colours..

Whether you are a conformist or someone who likes to explore the unexplored, this collection is designed to add fun to your home. So go ahead and add the perfect and imperfect dots and lines to bring in some happy vibes to your interiors!