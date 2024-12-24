Amjad Habib opens academy for hairstyle training

Celebrity hairstylist Amjad Habib with Famous Actress Faria Abdullah and Vamshi Krishan Marella (Chairman & MD, Mahaa News) at the inaugural of his new outlet - Amjad Habib Salon and Academy at Kukatpally

Hyderabad: Youngsters who aspire for a career in haircutting&hairstyling have good news. Celebrity hairstylist Amjad Habib has set up an academy in city that will impart the nitty-gritty of the highly profitable business of hair beautification and styling.

The creative, flamboyant and vivacious hair dresser who showcases an amazing zest for life, was in city on Saturday to inaugurate Amjad Habib Salon Academy. This was to open the first outlet which is the biggest one. The 12-room facility comprising a spa yoga and salon and academy, attracted a good number of visitors who enjoyed a ramp walk by models brought in from Hyderabad.

The salon and academy are located on the 1st floor, Opp.to Nexus Mall, Exit Gate 3, building on Kukatpally. After the inauguration, Mr. Amjad Habib gave a demo, interacted with the crowd, and doled out tips on how to make the hair look attractive. Even as his scissors went snip-snip, he explained the significance of choosing the right hair style to achieve that killer look. Managing Partners of the local outlet Mahesh and ....... and others were present.