Be the best host, this Holi!

With the beginning of the year, the festival of colors is just round the corner to spread joy amidst the seemingly never-ending chaos of Covid-19. Holi is the festival of colors which not only marks the victory of good over evil but also spreads happiness and colors in the lives of people.

Fun-loving people have already started planning Holi parties with friends and family. To create your own style statement and be the show-stopper amongst your friends here are some tips that can help you enjoy the Holi party like never before:-

Wear White

The best way to celebrate holi is by wearing white. White is the color that people sometimes avoid wearing during holi but wearing white on holi is not less than any celebrity feeling. Try wearing white kurti, top, sando etc. Just compliment your white top wear with jeans or shorts. This not only looks classy but is a perfect combo for Holi.

Oiling

Don't forget to apply oil all over your body. Oiling helps you remove the stubborn color off your body. So do apply baby oil on your face and mustard oil all over your body and Hair.

Nail Paint

Do apply nail paint on all your nails, preferably dark colored. Nail paint will help in protecting your nails from colors and other stuff. Not only it will protect your nails but will make you look glamorous.

Limited Gathering

While hosting a party make sure you follow the Covid-19 guidelines thoroughly and try to have a limited gathering in order to minimize the risk of spread of the Corona virus. Although Covid-19 has spoiled almost every festival last year, don't ruin your Holi this year by contributing to the spread of the deadly virus.

Post Holi Ritual

Avoid wearing accessories as the color can get stuck and can ruin your ornaments. Also, don't be too harsh while removing color because it might harm your sensitive skin. Apply moisturizer and let your skin absorb it and then wash it off and take a nice bath with lukewarm water.

Lastly, don't forget to wear your mask this Holi, because Holi this year is all in all different so enjoy your festival with proper safety measures.