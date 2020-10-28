Skincare essential tips during the pandemic

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, we have all been advised to follow several precautions to contain COVID-19. As many of us are also working from home, the work schedules have become erratic which might not leave much time to take care of one's health.

During this time, more than ever, it's of utmost importance to eat nutritious meals, exercise, and take care of our skin.

Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, Medical Director and Cosmetologist said, "During this pandemic, two of the most important measures most of us are regularly following are to wear protective masks and washing our hands often. Over the time, and due to the frequency, this is also causing adverse effects on our skin and I have come across several people complaining about dry and itchy skin which seems to be a result here."

Although wearing masks and washing hands are critical preventive measures against COVID-19, there are other things you can do to protect your skin during this time. Below are 3 skincare essentials that when done regularly can prove to be beneficial in protecting your skin:

Maintain a clean diet

The popular adage that "You are what you eat" is true even in the current situation. More than ever, we need to be mindful of what we are eating. Add skin-friendly foods to your diet. Consume nuts such as almonds as they contain healthy fats and vitamin E which have been shown to impart anti-aging properties that may benefit skin health.

Snacking on almonds should definitely be a part of your beauty routine because they are high in copper, which plays a role in normal skin and hair pigmentation. You could also add other skin-friendly foods such as green leafy vegetables, beans, peas, and lentils which contribute positively to skin health.

Hand care

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that you wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

On an average we are all washing our hands at least 10 times a day, this might cause irreversible damage to your skin as the skin is stripped of its natural oils. The key here is to moisturize your hands after you have washed your hands, pat your hands dry, and then apply plenty of moisturizer. Use cool or lukewarm water to wash your hands, and not hot water.

Facial care

Since the pandemic began, we have all been advised to wear masks to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Though masks are helpful, they can lead to chafing of the skin on the chin, cheeks, behind ears, and the bridge of your nose.

While using a mask, make sure to cleanse and moisturize your face before and after using the mask. Besides that, use face products that have been named non-comedogenic as they won't block your skin's pores.

Some people might also develop acne due to the wearing masks – in that case, use a water-soluble moisturizer. In case you develop any serious skin reaction or cracked skin which starts to bleed due to washing hands or wearing masks, speak to the doctor immediately.