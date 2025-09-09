Beginner’s Guide to Contouring: Simple Steps for Every Face Shape

Once seen as a makeup trick only mastered by professionals, face contouring has now become more beginner-friendly than ever. With the right techniques, anyone can enhance their natural features, add depth, and bring balance to their face shape. Whether your goal is to sharpen your jawline, slim down a round face, or highlight cheekbones, understanding your unique face shape is the first step toward achieving flawless results.

Contouring is not about creating an entirely new look—it’s about accentuating what you already have. Here’s a simple, step-by-step guide tailored to different face shapes that will help you get started.

Contouring for a Round Face

Round faces often have soft angles, so the main aim is to add definition and the illusion of length.

Cheekbones: Apply contour starting from the ear, sweeping diagonally toward the mouth, but stop halfway to avoid harshness.

Apply contour starting from the ear, sweeping diagonally toward the mouth, but stop halfway to avoid harshness. Jawline: Lightly sculpt along the jawline for more definition.

Lightly sculpt along the jawline for more definition. Forehead: A touch of contour at the temples elongates the face.

Pro Tip: Blending is everything. Poor blending can make contour lines look harsh instead of natural.

Contouring for an Oval Face

Oval faces are already naturally balanced, so contouring here is more about enhancing rather than reshaping.

Cheekbones: Place contour just under the cheekbones and blend upward.

Place contour just under the cheekbones and blend upward. Jawline: Apply a soft touch along the hairline to maintain balance.

Apply a soft touch along the hairline to maintain balance. Forehead: A light sweep under the jaw helps structure without over-defining.

Pro Tip: With oval faces, less is more. A subtle approach brings out the best features.

Contouring for a Square Face

Square faces tend to have strong jawlines and broad foreheads. The goal is to soften angles and add some elongation.

Cheekbones: Apply contour angled slightly downward to create a more tapered effect.

Apply contour angled slightly downward to create a more tapered effect. Jawline: Brush along the jawline to gently soften sharp edges.

Brush along the jawline to gently soften sharp edges. Forehead: Add contour around the temples and hairline to balance width.

Pro Tip: Blend well to avoid enhancing sharpness that already exists. A diffused finish works best.

Why Contouring Isn’t as Complicated as It Looks

Contouring might seem overwhelming at first glance, but with practice and the right placement, beginners can achieve a natural, polished look in minutes. Knowing where to place shadows and highlights based on face shape makes all the difference.

For those just starting out, the key lies in a light hand, good blending, and using contour to bring out—rather than mask—your natural beauty.