Bhadrapada 2024: Important Dates and Religious Significance

The Hindu calendar marks Bhadrapada as its sixth month, commencing the day after Sawan Purnima, which coincides with Raksha Bandhan on August 22. Bhadrapada is highly revered for its religious significance, particularly regarding fasting, festivals, and various worship rituals. The month is celebrated with key festivals such as HartalikaTeej and Shri Krishna Janmashtami, where devotees fast and worship Lord Krishna. Additionally, the month witnesses the grand celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, which lasts for ten days and culminates on Anant Chaturdashi with Ganesh Visarjan.



Beginning of Bhadrapada 2024

According to the Hindu calendar, Bhadrapada will begin on August 20, 2024, based on Udayatithi. The Pratipada Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Bhadrapada starts at 11:55 PM on August 19 and ends at 8:32 PM on August 20. Therefore, the month officially starts on Tuesday, August 20.

Key Festivals and Observances in Bhadrapada 2024

August 20 (Tuesday): The start of Bhadrapada month, Bhadrapada Krishna Pratipada.

August 22 (Thursday): Observance of Kajari Teej, Bahula Chauth, and Heramb Sankashti Chaturthi.

August 24 (Saturday): Balarama Jayanti celebration.

August 25 (Sunday): Bhanu Saptami.

August 26 (Monday): Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

August 27 (Tuesday): Dahi Handi celebrations.

August 29 (Thursday): Aja Ekadashi.

August 31 (Saturday): Shani Pradosh Vrat.

September 1 (Sunday): Bhadrapada MasikShivratri.

September 2 (Monday): Somvati Amavasya, Bhadrapada Amavasya, and Pithori Amavasya.

September 6 (Friday): HartalikaTeej and Varaha Jayanti.

September 7 (Saturday): Ganesh Chaturthi, marking the beginning of Ganesh Utsav.

September 8 (Sunday): Rishi Panchami.

September 10 (Tuesday): Lalita Saptami.

September 11 (Wednesday): Radha Ashtami and the commencement of Mahalakshmi Vrat.

September 14 (Saturday): Parivartini Ekadashi.

September 15 (Sunday): Ravi Pradosh Vrat and Vaman Jayanti.

September 16 (Monday): Kanya Sankranti and Vishwakarma Puja.

September 17 (Tuesday): Anant Chaturdashi, Ganesh Visarjan, and Bhadrapada Purnima Vrat.

September 18 (Wednesday): Partial lunar eclipse with observances including bathing and donation on Bhadrapada Purnima.