The history of Celebrate Your Unique Talent Day is as old as mankind, for we have all had our unique talents since the beginning of time. Think of the person who first had the mind to understand how some minor aspect of the world worked.

Perhaps it was gravity (you know Newton wasn't the first one), or a special understanding of how clay came together with sand and heat to create a material that would be used in its various forms throughout all of human history, ceramic. But even those who have less obviously useful talents should celebrate their unique talents.

A Jester had a biting wit and a sort of wisdom that cut through the gallantry and pageantry of the royal court, and let them see straight to the truth of the matter without losing his head.

What of clowns and mimes? Or those who have the ability to dive deep and hold their breath for extended periods? Each of these talents have come to be used in important ways, even if just to entertain and brighten the spirits of those who watched the talent in action. Celebrate Your Unique Talent Day lauds that special spark within us, the thing that makes us fundamentally unique from the rest of the world.