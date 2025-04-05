Chaitra Navratri 2025: Ashtami & Navami Dates, Kanya Puja Timings, Rituals and Spiritual Significance

Chaitra Navratri is a significant Hindu festival that honours the nine divine forms of Goddess Durga. Celebrated over nine days, this sacred period symbolizes spiritual renewal, self-discipline, and the victory of good over evil. Devotees across India engage in fasting, prayers, and rituals to invoke the goddess’s blessings.

Festival Dates

• Start Date: March 30, 2025

• End Date: April 7, 2025 (Dashami)

Ashtami and Navami Tithi

• Ashtami (Eighth Day): April 5, 2025 (Saturday)

o Devotees worship Goddess Mahagauri on this day.

• Navami (Ninth Day): April 6, 2025 (Sunday)

o The day marks the performance of Kanya Puja, also referred to as Kumari, Kanjak, or Kumarika Puja, invoking blessings of health, prosperity, and happiness.

Tithi Timings

• Ashtami Tithi: Begins on April 4 at 8:12 PM, ends on April 5 at 7:26 PM

• Navami Tithi: Begins on April 5 at 7:26 PM, ends on April 6 at 7:22 PM

Kanya Puja Muhurat

On Ashtami (April 5)

• Brahma Muhurat: 4:35 AM to 5:21 AM

• Pratah Sandhya: 4:58 AM to 6:07 AM

• Abhijit Muhurat: 11:59 AM to 12:49 PM

On Navami (April 6)

• Brahma Muhurat: 4:34 AM to 5:20 AM

• Pratah Sandhya: 4:57 AM to 6:05 AM

• Abhijit Muhurat: 11:58 AM to 12:49 PM

Spiritual Importance of Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri is considered an auspicious time for inner purification, positive transformation, and seeking divine guidance. The festival underlines the power of knowledge, virtue, and spiritual devotion. Worshipping the Navdurga during this time is believed to remove obstacles and fulfill righteous desires.

Kanya Puja: Honouring the Divine Feminine

Kanya Puja is a ritual performed on either the eighth or ninth day of Navratri. It involves worshipping nine young girls, representing the nine forms of Goddess Durga—namely Kumarika, Trimurti, Kalyani, Rohini, Kali, Chandika, Shambhavi, Durga, and Bhadra or Subhadra.

Step-by-Step Kanya Puja Rituals

1. Invite Nine Girls: Select girls between the ages of 2 and 10 years.

2. Purification: Gently wash and dry their feet, then seat them respectfully.

3. Sacred Thread and Tilak: Tie Kalawa (moli) on their wrists and apply vermilion to their foreheads.

4. Offer Sacred Meal: Serve traditional dishes such as poori, chana, halwa, kheer, sweets, and coconut.

5. Gifts and Blessings: Present them with money or gifts like new clothes, bangles, or school supplies.

6. Seek Blessings: Bow down to touch their feet as a gesture of respect and to seek blessings.