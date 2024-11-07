Chhath Puja Wishes 2024: Messages, Quotes, and Greetings to Celebrate the Festival of Devotion and Gratitude

Significance and Observance of Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja, celebrated across states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi, Mumbai, and West Bengal, is dedicated to the worship of Surya Dev (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya. Observed six days after Diwali, the festival pays homage to Surya Dev, Shashthi Mata (Chhathi Maiya), Usha (Goddess of Dawn), and Pratyusha (Goddess of Dusk). This year, according to Drik Panchang, Chhath Puja falls on Shashti Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, beginning at 12:41 am on November 7 and concluding at 12:34 am on November 8.

Chhath Puja Wishes

"Happy Chhath Puja 2024! May Surya Dev bless you with health, prosperity, happiness, and success."

"May this sacred occasion bring joy, peace, and prosperity to your life. Happy Chhath Puja!"

"Wishing you a harmonious and prosperous Chhath Puja 2024. May you stay blessed."

"May the divine blessings of Chhathi Maiyya fill your life with health, happiness, and good fortune. Happy Chhath Puja!"

Chhath Puja Messages

"On this auspicious day of Chhath Puja, let’s pray for the health and well-being of our loved ones. May the Sun God bless us all."

"Chhath Puja celebrates the life-giving energy of Surya Dev. May his grace bring you happiness, prosperity, and good health."

"The sun is the essence of all life, guiding all that moves and stays still. Wishing you good health on Chhath Puja."

"May all your prayers be fulfilled, and your devotion rewarded this Chhath Puja. Warm wishes to you and your family."

Chhath Puja Greetings

"Chhath Puja symbolizes unwavering devotion, faith, and resilience. May Surya Dev’s blessings illuminate your life. Happy Chhath Puja 2024!"

"May the essence of Chhath Puja brighten your life, as the Sun lights up the world. Wishing you a joyful and prosperous Chhath Puja."

"Let the vibrant hues of Chhath Pooja fill your life with nature’s blessings."

"May the positive energy of Chhath Puja shine through every part of your life, bringing prosperity and glory."

Chhath Puja Quotes

"Chhath Puja reflects gratitude, purity, and devotion. May these values bless your life with Surya Dev’s grace."

"A festival of unity and peace, Chhath Puja reminds us of the importance of harmony. May these principles stay with us always."

"The blessings of Chhath Puja bring peace, while the Sun’s warmth brings life. Happy Chhath Puja to you and your family."

"Chhathi Maiyya represents love, compassion, and motherhood. May she fill your life with positivity, energy, and joy. Happy Chhath Puja 2024!"

Celebrating Chhath Puja

Known by various names, such as Surya Shashti, Dala Chhath, and Chhath Parv, this festival sees married women observe a rigorous fast and perform rituals to honour Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya, praying for their family’s prosperity, health, and well-being. Devotees offer Arghya to express their devotion and gratitude to Chhathi Maiya and Surya Dev.