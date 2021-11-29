Chocolate is one of life's greatest pleasures, providing hope in the darkness of an otherwise drab culinary experience. Chocolate didn't find its way into the culinary repertoire of the western world until the Spanish learned of it from the Mayan people of Mesoamerica.

From this simple beginning, it has spread throughout the world to be one of the most desired treats of all social and economic classes. Chocolates Day celebrates the history of this delicious treat, especially in one of its most popular form, a variety of chocolates.

The best way to celebrate Chocolates Day is to head out and buy yourself a bundle of your favorite chocolates. Whether it's a simple chocolate bar from your local convenience store or a rich and flavourful fruit, cream, or caramel filled dainty, you'll have every reason to indulge.

Even better, put together a bundle of your favourite flavours and host a chocolates exchange at your work or school, or even just among your family and friends.