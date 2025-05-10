Empowering Mothers in the Age of AI: How Digital Tools Are Changing Caregiving in Modern India

Mothers in Indian households have always been multi-taskers. They balance caregiving with teaching, managing household finances, and making key decisions. However, in the age of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies, providing support to mothers to help them succeed and thrive has become not just important, but imperative. Armed with the proper information and resources, mothers can significantly enhance their interactions not only with their families but also with the broader community.

The Digital Divide and the Challenges Faced by Mothers

India is undergoing a massive digital transformation. Widespread access to the internet, with over 800 million users, and smartphones reaching the most remote places has made technology a necessity. However, several hurdles remain for mothers, including limited access to devices, low literacy, and societal norms that restrict their independence.

Various government initiatives aim to bridge this digital divide and serve as social educators for women. Programs under various departments focus on providing digital education, especially in rural areas, helping empower mothers to access digital tools and resources. The National Commission for Women has also been at the forefront of advocating for women’s digital literacy and empowerment, working to ensure that mothers are provided with the resources and support they need to succeed in the digital age. When presented with the right opportunities, mothers don’t just learn—they can lead.

Why AI Literacy Matters More Than Ever

As social media and even healthcare AI become more integrated into daily life, understanding how these systems function is now crucial. It’s no longer enough for mothers to simply use technology; their understanding of how it operates will help them make smarter decisions and protect their households in the digital environment.

Government initiatives like the "AI for All" program, led by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), aim to teach AI in a context applicable to everyday life. These programs focus on helping individuals understand how AI works and how it can benefit them, such as by managing children’s screen time or accessing government schemes.

This empowers mothers to assume the role of positive digital influences for their children and guide them through various online challenges and opportunities with confidence.

Using AI to Improve Maternal Health

Gaps in healthcare infrastructure pose significant challenges to expecting mothers in India, particularly in rural areas. AI technologies are beginning to address this gap. AI-enabled wearables and ultrasound devices make it easier to track pregnancies and identify potential risks early on.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also launched health apps that provide regionally adjusted guidance on nutrition, vaccinations, and other maternal health issues, which mothers can easily understand and apply, even in remote areas with limited access to healthcare professionals.

Limitless Learning

Empowerment comes with education, and AI provides opportunities for mothers of all ages and backgrounds to explore new learning avenues. The Government of India’s "PMGDISHA" (Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan) scheme aims to digitally empower rural citizens, with a particular focus on women. This initiative helps women gain digital literacy, including basic coding, digital marketing, and financial literacy.

The Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) also incorporates AI in its vocational training curricula to customize lessons on e-commerce, data entry, and digital services. These programs are particularly useful for women managing homes and families while seeking financial independence.

When children cannot attend school or face prolonged learning disruptions, mothers can use government-backed digital platforms to support their children. With AI-enabled programs, mothers can incorporate learning tools into their children’s daily routines.

Financial Empowerment Through Technology

Mothers often manage household budgets but are frequently excluded from the formal banking system. Payments and savings have become easier with the introduction of AI-powered fintech resources. Platforms like "Jan Dhan" and "Aadhaar Pay" enable secure transactions and make banking more accessible in local languages, with features like voice commands.

Government-supported initiatives like "Financial Literacy Week" and "Financial Literacy Centers" have also provided tools and resources for women to learn about budgeting, saving, and investing. Additionally, "Bank Sakhi" programs and initiatives by NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) help women in rural areas access banking services and obtain loans.

These government-led solutions are enabling mothers to take control of their finances in ways previously unimaginable.

Designing AI That Works for Everyone

AI must focus on providing equal opportunity access to help women gain true power. Resources need to be affordable, provided in local dialects, and easy to navigate. Furthermore, reliable internet and mobile devices are essential, especially in under-connected areas.

Many initiatives, led by the government and in collaboration with local NGOs, aim to boost digital skills for women, particularly mothers. The MWCD is working alongside ASHA workers and Anganwadi nurses to deliver these technologies to the most impacted communities.

Additionally, each AI system must be designed with fairness in mind. Whether it’s facial recognition, health diagnosis, or hiring algorithms, these systems must be based on diverse datasets to avoid unintentionally perpetuating discrimination.

Mothers in India’s Digital Narrative

In caregiving terms, AI means more than just supervising children and managing the home. It refers to nurturing, managing education, health, and economic activities. Building digital capacities for mothers is not just a technology project—it's social change work.

The impact on an entire family is evident when these women educate themselves through modern technologies. Mothers transition from being mere caregivers to active participants in shaping their families’ futures. Supporting mothers in leading this shift will strengthen India’s digital infrastructure.

By increasing knowledge and fostering control, we not only empower the individual but also ensure that India’s digital future becomes socially inclusive by design.

In conclusion, empowering mothers through digital tools and AI is not just a technological advancement but a transformative societal shift. By providing mothers with the necessary skills and resources, we enable them to take charge of their health, education, and financial well-being, thus fostering a more inclusive and equitable society. Government initiatives play a crucial role in bridging the digital divide, ensuring that mothers—especially in rural and underserved areas—are not left behind in this digital age. The digital empowerment of mothers is an investment in the future, strengthening families and communities, and shaping a more resilient and progressive India.

(Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, Chairperson, National Commission for Women)