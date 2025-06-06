Adhyayan Suman on making headlines for his personal life: ‘I’m too invested in improving myself’

Singer and actor Adhyayan Suman, often in the spotlight for his past relationship with Kangana Ranaut, is now shifting focus firmly back to his music and personal growth. In a recent interaction, the actor made it clear that he is more invested in evolving as an individual than dwelling on the past.

“Everyone has their own path and struggles. I don’t waste time comparing or commenting on others.

I’m too invested in improving myself, evolving as a human being and an artist,” Adhyayan shared, subtly distancing himself from the noise surrounding his past personal life.

Professionally, Adhyayan has returned to the spotlight with his latest song, Kya Se Kya.

Describing it as a deeply emotional and personal track, he said, “It comes from a place of love and longing.

We’ve all been through that phase where you fall in love, build dreams, and then life changes. This song reflects that journey—from innocence to heartbreak.”

Featuring Heera Sohal in the music video, the pair’s on-screen chemistry has been widely appreciated. But Adhyayan clarified that it was strictly professional. “

It was just for the camera. We’re professionals who connected with the material, and sometimes, the chemistry just flows naturally when that happens.”

When asked if modern music lacks the emotional resonance of the 90s, Adhyayan agreed. “There was magic in the 90s—music had soul. Today, we’re drowned in remixes and formulas.

That’s why Kya Se Kya had to be original, rooted in raw emotion. And the response proves that people still want real, heartfelt music.”

With this song, Adhyayan Suman seems to be reclaiming his space—not as a headline for past controversies, but as an artist rooted in authenticity.