Celebrations all around

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil have officially tied the knot in a stunning Christian wedding ceremony, following their traditional Tamil Vaishnava Brahmin wedding just days earlier. The couple shared the joyous moment with fans on social media, where Keerthy looked absolutely breathtaking in a white gown, while Antony looked dashing in a matching white suit.

The Christian wedding ceremony, which was part of Antony's family tradition, took place three days after their Hindu wedding. In an emotional post, Keerthy shared pictures from the ceremony with the caption, "ForTheLoveOfNyke," giving fans a glimpse of the couple's official kiss. Keerthy and Antony, who have known each other since school, celebrated the end of their 15-year-long relationship with this special wedding, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. Fans and well-wishers have showered the couple with love and blessings, celebrating this heartwarmingunion.