Don’t go overboard with accessories

Simple jewelry is the best way to go when aiming for a classy and sophisticated style. Here are some tips for you to look stylish:

Earrings: When we are talking about earrings go for small silver or gold hoops, pearl or diamond studs.

Bracelet: One heavy or several delicate silver or gold bangles and watch.

Necklace: Long pendants, pearls, diamond solitaire, cross.

Ring: Not necessary, but if you do, go either delicate or statement. Thin bands, diamonds, or heirloom rings are fine, and everyone should have one cocktail ring to wear to events or dress up your jeans. Stick to ring and/or middle fingers only.

Scarf: Scarves are a great way to add color and visual interest to a sophisticated outfit. Particularly if the scarf is bright or with an interesting pattern, again, cotton, silk, and wool are the best fabric options. Try multiple colors and fabrics, with light silk or cotton for spring and thicker wool ones for winter. Florals, paisleys, stripes, and solids are great options.

And don't forget your shoes. Yes, shoes are an accessory! Pumps, slingbacks, ballet flats, or boots in solid neutrals, such as cream, navy or black, are your best bet. All go with a multitude of outfits, meaning you won't need to break the bank for a closet full of shoes.