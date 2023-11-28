Live
Fashion designer Rohit Bal admitted to Medanta Hospital in critical condition
Ace fashion designer Rohit Bal is reportedly in critical condition and on ventilator support for a pre-existing cardiac condition. Bal has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.
In 2010, when the designer was at the peak of his career, he suffered from a heart attack for which he underwent an emergency angioplasty.
Earlier this year a close confidant of the designer disclosed to a leading daily that Bal had been admitted to hospital last November to flush out alcohol from his system.
The designers illustrious career spans over three decades. Bal being ahead of his time was one of the first designers to create couture collections and also introduce a range of pret with his Fashion line Balance.
The St. Stephens College alumnus, who studied fashion at the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Delhi has been honoured with numerous awards and is recognised as one of the leading names in the fashion industry.
Bal is recognised among peers for his creativity and has a loyal list of clientele from the Business world.