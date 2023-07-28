Get your glamm on-the-go with the All-New Manish Malhotra Mini Lipstick

Experience effortless glamour and own every occasion with the launch of the All-New Manish Malhotra Mini Lipstick Sets by My Glamm- a must have addition to every makeup lover’s collection, allowing you to effortlessly transition from day to night with style and confidence. Perfect for your on-the-go glam moments, these mini lipstick sets unveil your perfect pout with ease and style.

These lipstick duos come in four stunning collections namely Fiesta Hi-Shine, Afterparty Hi-Shine, Sundowner Soft Matte and Retro Soft Matte - and are designed to add a touch of glitz and glamm to your lips, no matter the occasion. The duo comes in a premium colour-block box, making it the perfect gift for your loved ones. So, escape the ordinary and effortlessly create day-to-night looks with these lipstick sets.

Speaking on the new launch, SukhleenAneja, CEO, Good Glamm Brands, Good Glamm Group says, “With our new Manish Malhotra Mini Lipstick Sets exclusively by MyGlamm, we aim for every consumer to feel like a star and elevate their glamm quotient with the mesmerizing shades, luxurious packaging and formulas that create showstopping looks. These lipstick sets are set to bring out your inner glamour with elegance and are an absolute must have for every makeup enthusiast.”

Available in 4 mini lipstick sets-Fiesta Hi-Shine Mini Lipstick Duo, Afterparty Hi-Shine Mini Lipstick Duo, Sundowner Soft Matte Mini Lipstick Duo, Retro Soft Matte Mini Lipstick Duo.

All Manish Malhotra Mini Lipstick Sets are crafted to be vegan, paraben-free, mineral oil-free, and silicone-free, prioritizing your glitz and glamm with conscious and safe choices.