Live
- A boy killed a girl with a rod in Malviya Nagar Park
- Happy birthday Dhanush: Here are the actor’s top 11 highest-rated movies on IMDb
- Youngistaan Foundation to organise special public dialogue tomorrow
- Unraveling the Bengaluru Terror Network Bengaluru Serial Blast Mastermind in Custody
- Kerala - Don Bosco Sr. Sec School wins CISCE’s National Pre-Subroto Cup 2023
- Ways to deal with bullying at school
- Police seize 10 crore worth gold and arrests four
- Prof Ganesan Kannabiran takes charge as NAAC Director
- Bachpan Play School Celebrates World Conservation Day
- Empowering 60 School Leaders: CISCE partners with NIEi for School Leadership Training Programme
Just In
Get your glamm on-the-go with the All-New Manish Malhotra Mini Lipstick
Indulge in the creamy formulation and experience a petal-soft touch with the All-New Manish Malhotra Mini Lipstick Sets by MyGlamm, allowing you to unveil your perfect pout on-the-go!
Experience effortless glamour and own every occasion with the launch of the All-New Manish Malhotra Mini Lipstick Sets by My Glamm- a must have addition to every makeup lover’s collection, allowing you to effortlessly transition from day to night with style and confidence. Perfect for your on-the-go glam moments, these mini lipstick sets unveil your perfect pout with ease and style.
These lipstick duos come in four stunning collections namely Fiesta Hi-Shine, Afterparty Hi-Shine, Sundowner Soft Matte and Retro Soft Matte - and are designed to add a touch of glitz and glamm to your lips, no matter the occasion. The duo comes in a premium colour-block box, making it the perfect gift for your loved ones. So, escape the ordinary and effortlessly create day-to-night looks with these lipstick sets.
Speaking on the new launch, SukhleenAneja, CEO, Good Glamm Brands, Good Glamm Group says, “With our new Manish Malhotra Mini Lipstick Sets exclusively by MyGlamm, we aim for every consumer to feel like a star and elevate their glamm quotient with the mesmerizing shades, luxurious packaging and formulas that create showstopping looks. These lipstick sets are set to bring out your inner glamour with elegance and are an absolute must have for every makeup enthusiast.”
Available in 4 mini lipstick sets-Fiesta Hi-Shine Mini Lipstick Duo, Afterparty Hi-Shine Mini Lipstick Duo, Sundowner Soft Matte Mini Lipstick Duo, Retro Soft Matte Mini Lipstick Duo.
All Manish Malhotra Mini Lipstick Sets are crafted to be vegan, paraben-free, mineral oil-free, and silicone-free, prioritizing your glitz and glamm with conscious and safe choices.