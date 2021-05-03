Go for chic and comfy looks while WFH

Everyone wants to keep their looks on point and stay fashionably forward at all hours. The past one year was all about working remotely. Which gave a rise of chic comfy clothing while working from home or trendy face masks to match your mood for the day when you're stepping out to run some errands. We also that what a challenge it is to feel energised and productive starting your workday from your living room. And the fact that most of us are working from home and have to take care of our family, do our daily chores and work at the same time.



So chance are very less that you have hours in the morning to spend on your OTTD a.k.a outfit of the day.

That's why it's better to go with pieces that allows you to be at ease and makes you feel most comfortable while you're acing that presentation with your team or trying to convert more leads into sales. And if someone truly wants to experience the joy of fashion, they must look out for clothes that keep them comfy yet make them look chic and stylish.

Here's a few tried and tested tricks that will make you appear as chic as possible in your never-ending zoom calls while still being effortlessly comfy.

Get yourself a pair of joggers



We all need a good pair of joggers in our lives. Also, make sure you get your hands on a piece which is made out of breathable fabric and has an elastic waist band, so that there's adequate amount of stretch in it.

Wear a loose shirt



To keep it casual, but cool go for button-down shirts, which reflect rather than absorb the sun rays. My personal preference here is a linen shirt.

Jumpsuits for the win



Jumpsuit is a one piece wonder that's perfect for days when you are way too lazy to decide what to pair up with what. Jumpsuits can really elongate your frame and be one of the most flattering options for that meeting you are gonna lead from your couch.

Wear a cotton dress



Ladies, there's no second guessing that dresses are our favourite piece to throw on. Just roomy enough to make you feel comfortable and allow movement. The fabric should could be any breathable fabric, my personal preference would be a cotton dress because it allows heat to escape from the body.

Go for leggings instead of a trouser



Yes you read that right, leggings can indeed be worn as trouser pants. Infact, your favourite workout leggings can also become a part of your Work from home OTTD.

Bottom line is dress well enough to feel confident and professional yet comfortable. It just sets the tone for the day and contribute to your overall productivity. And wear what makes you feel confident.