Rural Teacher Earns Mathematics Doctorate

  • Created On:  9 Jan 2026 9:13 AM IST
Rural Teacher Earns Mathematics Doctorate
Saidulu Akkenapalli has achieved a remarkable academic milestone by earning a Doctorate in Mathematics from PK University, Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, proving that teaching is a lifelong journey of learning. A native of Chityala village in Nalgonda district, he has earlier completed multiple master’s degrees, inspiring students and peers alike. His doctoral thesis, titled “Advanced Inventory Models for Substitutable, Complementary and Imperfect Items: A Cost and Sustainability Analysis,” was guided by Dr. Uma Shanker. The degree was conferred by Vice Chancellor Dr. Yogesh Chandra Dubey. Receiving the doctorate on Srinivasa Ramanujan’s birth anniversary made the achievement especially meaningful.

