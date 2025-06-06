Sash Ceremony Launches Miss Universe Telangana & Andhra Pradesh Journey

The Miss Universe Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Sash Ceremony was held today at Daspalla Hotel, Hyderabad, as part of Glamfest 2025.

The event marked a key milestone for contestants aspiring to represent their states at the national stage.

Dr. Sunita and Prasad Garapati, state directors, expressed pride in the participants’ journey. Interviews are scheduled for June 6 at Arrival Hotels, while the grand finale will take place on June 7 and 8 at DHARA Resort & Convention.

Miss Universe India Rhea Singha will crown the winners, with dignitaries like Jayesh Ranjan and Sajjanar attending.