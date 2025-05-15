Live
- Anaganaga: A heartfelt wake-up call to the education system
- Karnataka orders FIR against Vijay Shah for controversial comments on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi
- NIT Rourkela’s new ECG lead system to boost diagnosis of abnormal heart rhythms
- 2025 FIFA Club World Cup: BetZillion Guides You Through Football's Biggest Showdown in the U.S.
- IPL 2025: Glenn Maxwell's replacement Mitchell Owen joins PBKS squad ahead of RR clash
- Wordle May 15, 2025: Clues & Answer for Puzzle #1426
- BJP leader, global strategist urge firm stand against Turkey over terror links
- IIT Kharagpur’s new smart tracked robot detects crop disease, sprays pesticide
- Saraswati Pushkaralu begins at Telangana’s Kaleshwaram
- Confusion over sacking Vijay Shah is surprising, says Uma Bharti
Punjabi Zaika Utsav brings the flavours of Punjab
Novotel Vijayawada Varun hosted the Punjabi Zaika Utsav, a vibrant 10-day festival celebrating the bold and hearty flavours of Punjabi cuisine. Held at the hotel’s Food Exchange restaurant, the festival runs until May 18, 2025, offering guests an immersive experience of North India’s culinary richness.
Curated by Chef Smruti Ranjan Das, the menu features Punjabi classics like Butter Chicken, Dal Makhani, Chole Bhature, and Amritsari Kulcha, crafted using traditional cooking methods. The ambience reflects Punjab’s festive charm with themed décor and live folk music performances each evening.
