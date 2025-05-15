  • Menu
Punjabi Zaika Utsav brings the flavours of Punjab

Novotel Vijayawada Varun hosted the Punjabi Zaika Utsav, a vibrant 10-day festival celebrating the bold and hearty flavours of Punjabi cuisine.

Novotel Vijayawada Varun hosted the Punjabi Zaika Utsav, a vibrant 10-day festival celebrating the bold and hearty flavours of Punjabi cuisine. Held at the hotel’s Food Exchange restaurant, the festival runs until May 18, 2025, offering guests an immersive experience of North India’s culinary richness.

Curated by Chef Smruti Ranjan Das, the menu features Punjabi classics like Butter Chicken, Dal Makhani, Chole Bhature, and Amritsari Kulcha, crafted using traditional cooking methods. The ambience reflects Punjab’s festive charm with themed décor and live folk music performances each evening.

