Simple, sweet, and healthy delights

Almond date choc balls





Energise your day with our Almond, Date, and Cranberry Balls! Blend, roll, and enjoy these tasty, nutritious bites. For a festive twist, drizzle with dark chocolate and edible gold dust.

Ingredients

½ cup whole blanched almonds

1 cup Medjool dates, seed removed

1/3 cup cranberries

3 tbsp cacao or Dutch cocoa powder

¼ cup desiccated coconut

3 tbsp almond butter

Method

Using a food processor, blend together almonds, dates, cranberries, cacao, coconut and almond butter.

Roll a teaspoonful of mixture into a ball then roll balls in either finely chopped almonds or flaked almonds to coat the outside.

Some rolled in each look great when serving on a plate.

Keep refrigerated before serving.

*For a festive touch, melt a little dark chocolate and spritz over a few balls, sprinkle with edible gold dust.

Special Coconut Laddoo





Ingredients -

1 Tsp Ghee

1 Cup dessicated coconut

1/2 Cup condensed milk

2 Tbsp Milk

1/4 Tsp cardamom powder

Prunes

Chopped Pistachio

Preparation -

Heat the pan and add 1 tsp ghee

Add desiccated coconut

Fry it on low flame till light color

Add Condensed milk

Add 2 Tsp Milk ,green cardamom powder and mix well

Take small portion of mixture and add prunes to form round balls

Put it in the fridge for 30 mins and serve.

Boardroom bites: Curated corporate cuisine





Located in Hyderabad’s Financial District, Firewater Neo Bar and Kitchen presents Boardroom Bites—a thoughtfully designed business lunch menu crafted for working professionals. This premium three-course spread blends speed with sophistication, offering a well-balanced meal in a calm, stylish setting ideal for business meetings or midday breaks.

Boardroom Bites includes a salad, soup, main course, and dessert, with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options that emphasize flavor, nutrition, and quality.

Vegetarian diners can begin with refreshing starters like the Italian Caprese Salad, followed by soups such as Sweet Corn or Pumpkin Soup. Main course options range from the indulgent Paneer Tikka Masala and Classic Alfredo Pasta to fusion favorites like Thai Red Curry with Rice and Veg Manchurian Delight. Traditional items such as Veg Biryani and Guttivankaya Pulao offer hearty, regional flair.

For non-vegetarian choices include the bold Tandoori Chicken Salad and warming soups like Miryala Kodi Rasam and Sweet Corn Chicken. The main course lineup features rich selections such as Dum Ka Murgh, Punjabi Fish Curry, and Chicken Fry Piece Pulao. Fusion dishes like Thai Chicken Curry and Shredded Chicken Stir-Fry, alongside regional staples like Andhra Kodi Kura and Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani, complete the experience. To complete your meal on a sweet note, desserts include Panacotta, Gulab Jamun, or Fruit Ninja Ice Cream. With Boardroom Bites, Firewater offers corporate diners a well-rounded, delicious escape—perfectly timed for a power lunch.