From a summer romance to the Kama Sutra…

Every love connection demands intimacy, and partners strive to keep their union passionate and exciting. Over time, it's common to establish a routine in the bedroom, which could make it seem monotonous and dull. Married people can spice things up in a variety of ways by exploring, trying new things, and spicing up the routine.

Sharing her view on the same SybillShidell, Country Manager, Gleeden India, says, “Breaking the monotony in the bedroom can be a fun and exciting way of exploring your sexuality and deepening your connection with your partner. However, it is essential to establish boundaries and prioritize the well-being of everyone involved. It is up to each couple to decide what works best for them, whether it is exploring alternative sexual experiences or using new sex toys to add some excitement. Communication and mutual respect are key to any successful relationship.”

To understand how married people are stepping out of the routine and prepared to explore the novel aspects of the partnership, here's a look at the top 5 fantasies of married people in India:

Exploring the wild side

The fact that arranged marriages are popular in India and restrict people from having a sexual identity before being married may be the cause of people's desire to have sexual interactions with someone other than their current spouse. 19 percent of male respondents and 18 percent of female respondents in Gleeden's survey said they had fantasies about having several partners to enhance their sex lives. Surprisingly, Tier-2 city residents fantasize about having more than one sexual partner, with Guwahati receiving 26 percent of the vote, Ludhiana receiving 19 percent, and Jaipur receiving 18 percent of the vote. In terms of fantasizing about several relationships, respondents from Tier-1 cities are not far behind, with Kolkata leading the way with 21 percent, Delhi coming in at 19 percent, Mumbai at 24 percent, and Bangalore at 16 percent.

A Night of Impulse

The excitement and spontaneity of a one-night stand are what give it its delight. It is a method to enjoy a fleeting moment of desire while breaking up the routine of a long-term marriage. The survey portrays that 23 percent of males and 20 percent of females want to have a one-night stand with a person different from their current partner. It further states that 31 percent from Kolkata, 24 percent from Delhi, 26 percent from Mumbai, and 22 percent from Bangalore are up for the same. Interestingly Tier 2 cities win the race where 33 percent of respondents from Guwahati, 22 percent from Patna, and 20 percent from Ahmedabad come up for the same.

The Art of Flirting

In Indian culture, flirting is frequently seen with contempt. However, a lot of married people in India fantasize about flirting with someone other than their spouse. Flirting is a strategy to make yourself feel wanted and attractive, and it may greatly increase your confidence. The survey states that 26 percent of males and 22 percent of females imagine themselves flirting in real life but not with their current partner.

A click away

In India, married people frequently indulge in the dream of virtual flirting since it enables them to explore their fantasies without physically stepping outside of their marriage. According to the survey, 31 percent of males and 24 percentof females fantasize about flirting virtually with someone but not their partner.

Fantasy or Reality

The final fantasy on our list is having sex with our current partner while fantasizing about a renowned person. In India, both men and women share this common desire. It allows one to engage in some fantasy and investigate their sexual urges. The survey justifies that 26 percent of males and 22 percent of females imagine themselves having sex with someone other than their current partner.