From brownies to crumble: Recipes featuring pecans

Indulgence and nutrition can go hand in hand, and these thoughtfully curated dessert recipes by noted nutritionist and author Kavita Devgan, on behalf of American Pecans, highlight exactly that. Known for advocating balanced, practical eating habits, it showcases how pecans can elevate everyday sweets into treats that are both flavourful and nourishing. Naturally rich in good fats, fiber and antioxidants, pecans bring a satisfying crunch, depth of taste and added nutritional value to baked creations. From rich chocolate brownies to warm, fruity crumbles, these recipes, the natural sweetness of fruits combined with the wholesome goodness of pecans creates a balance between indulgence and well-being.

Chocolate Pecan Brownies

Rich dark chocolate meets crunchy pecans in these indulgent brownies, creating the perfect balance of taste and texture.

Ingredients

• 1 cup dark chocolate, chopped

• ½ cup butter

• ¾ cup sugar

• 2 eggs

• 1 tsp vanilla extract

• ½ cup all-purpose flour

• ¼ tsp salt

• ¾ cup chopped pecans

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180°C and line a baking tray.

2. Melt chocolate and butter together until smooth.

3. Whisk in sugar, eggs and vanilla extract.

4. Fold in flour, salt and chopped pecans.

5. Pour batter into the tray and bake for 20–25 minutes.

6. Cool, slice and serve warm or chilled.

Pecans add healthy fats and crunch, balancing the richness of chocolate.

1.Pecan & Strawberry Crumble

Juicy strawberries baked under a golden pecan crumble make this dessert warm, comforting and romantic. The nutty crunch of pecans adds fiber and goodness to this naturally sweet indulgence.

Ingredients

• 2 cups fresh strawberries, sliced

• 2 tbsp honey or brown sugar

• 1 tsp lemon juice

• ½ cup rolled oats

• ½ cup chopped pecans

• 2 tbsp whole wheat flour

• 2 tbsp butter, chilled

• ½ tsp cinnamon

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180°C.

2. Mix strawberries with honey and lemon juice; place in a baking dish.

3. In a bowl, combine oats, flour, pecans, cinnamon and butter to make a crumble topping.

4. Spread topping evenly over strawberries.

5. Bake for 25–30 minutes until golden and bubbling.

6. Serve warm — perfect with yogurt or a light cream.