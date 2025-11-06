Green Pencil Foundation and Imperial Auto Industries Launch Eco-Friendly Libraries in Faridabad Government Schools

Faridabad: In a landmark effort to merge education with environmental sustainability, the Green Pencil Foundation, in CSR partnership with Imperial Auto Industries, has inaugurated four fully functional Eco-Friendly Libraries across government schools in Faridabad during September and October 2025. All four libraries are now operational, fostering a culture of eco-conscious learning and climate-resilient education among young students.

This initiative builds on the success of Phase One of the Foundation’s Clean and Green Faridabad Mission, which previously engaged more than 1,200 students across five government schools through workshops on sustainable practices, climate action, waste segregation, and menstrual hygiene. Students were also provided with cloth bags, reusable metal bottles, cloth pads, and stationery kits to encourage sustainable daily habits.

From Reading Spaces to Sustainability Hubs

The newly launched eco-libraries go beyond traditional reading spaces. Each has been designed as a centre for sustainability, inclusion, and innovation.

Key features include bamboo-based furniture, eco-themed wall murals, and vertical gardens made from recycled plastic bottles. The libraries are also equipped with steel dustbins for waste segregation, sanitary pad vending machines to support menstrual hygiene, and reusable metal bottles to discourage single-use plastics.

The libraries stock environmental literature on sustainability, climate science, and conservation, and will host expert-led sessions to encourage students’ participation in climate action.

Principals Applaud the Initiative

The initiative has received widespread appreciation from school leaders and educators.

“This eco-library is a transformative step that not only promotes reading but places sustainability at the heart of our school culture,” said Ms. Sushma Yadav, Principal, Government Senior Secondary School, Chhainsa.

Similarly, the Principal of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Chhainsa Ballabgarh, remarked, “This initiative addresses both climate action and gender inclusion. It beautifully integrates environmental awareness with education, shaping our students into responsible global citizens.”

Aligned with National and Global Missions

Speaking about the broader vision, Mr. Sandy Khanda, Founder and Director of the Green Pencil Foundation, said, “Our Eco-Friendly Library initiative is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Prime Minister’s Vikshit Bharat Mission, and the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign. These libraries are not just reading zones—they are green learning ecosystems nurturing the sustainability leaders of tomorrow.”

The project contributes directly to SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 13 (Climate Action), and SDG 5 (Gender Equality), while also supporting India’s Net Zero vision.

Mr. Aakash Mahato, National Operation Head, extended gratitude to the District Education Officer, Block Education Officer, and District Administration for their support in ensuring the smooth implementation and continued operations of all four eco-libraries.

Sustainability Through Education

With all four libraries now fully operational, the Green Pencil Foundation envisions them as community sustainability hubs—spaces for students to read, reflect, and act on environmental challenges. The initiative underscores how education can drive both social and environmental transformation, empowering students to become changemakers within their communities.

By turning classrooms into “climate classrooms” and libraries into “green ecosystems,” the Green Pencil Foundation and Imperial Auto Industries are setting a benchmark for climate-resilient schooling across India.