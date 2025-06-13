  • Menu
Guru Nanak University Partners with IBM to Launch Future-Ready Tech Programs

Guru Nanak University Partners with IBM to Launch Future-Ready Tech Programs
Guru Nanak University has become the first in Telangana to sign an MoU with IBM, introducing specialised undergraduate programs in AI/ML, Data Science, and Cyber Security.

Offered under the IBM Innovation Centre for Education (ICE), these courses provide an industry-aligned curriculum, hands-on projects, online learning tools, and expert-led sessions. Students will also receive IBM electronic badges and internship opportunities with IBM ecosystem partners.

This collaboration bridges the academia-industry gap, ensuring students graduate with in-demand tech skills. Chancellor Sardar G.S. Kohli emphasised the university’s commitment to delivering globally relevant, future-ready education through this transformative alliance.

