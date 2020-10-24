Happy Dussehra 2020: Wishes and WhatsApp Status to Share with your Loved Ones

Happy Dussehra 2020: Vijayadashami also called as Dussehra or Dasara is a blend of two words 'Vijaya' and 'Dashami'. Vijaya means 'victory', and Dashami means 'tenth'. The term 'Dussehra' is taken from Sanskrit. The words 'Dasha' means 'ten' and 'Hara' means 'defeat'.



This year Dussehra falls on 25th October. This festival signifies the celebration of the triumph of good over evil. The festival is observed on the tenth day of Ashvin according to the Hindu calendar. This generally falls in the Gregorian months of September or October.

Dussehra symbolizes the end of Durga Puja. Where Goddess Durga defeats demon Mahishasur, the fight was to restore Dharma. The day also symbolizes the victory of the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Lord Rama killed demon Ravana. He later handed over the throne of Lanka to his brother Vibhishana.

Tomorrow we will be celebrating Dussehra all over India with a lot of enthusiasm and contentment. It is celebrated different style in different states of India.

In our state Telangana, women prepare Bathukamma and make flower rangolis. Bathukamma, which means mother goddess come alive. They welcome Goddess Durga to their houses.

Here are some of the Dussehra wishes and WhatsApp status to share with your loved ones:

 May this Dussehra bring happiness and prosperity in your life. Happy Vijayadashami!

 May you be blessed with good health and success this year. Happy Dussehra!

 May your troubles become ashes with the fireworks of Ravana. Happy Dussehra!

 I pray to Lord Ram that this Dussehra burns all the gloom and misery and bring you good luck! Happy Dussehra!

 This auspicious festival Dussehra marks the victory of good over evil, wish you all a thrilled Dussehra to you and your family.

 May Lord Rama shower strength and courage to follow the righteous path. Good wishes for a jubilant Vijayadashmi!

 On this Dussehra may Goddess Durga bless you and your loved ones with good health and happiness. Happy Dussehra!

 I wish lord Ram grant all your wishes and bless you with loads of happiness. Happy Dussehra to everyone!

 On this Dussehra may Lord Ram bless you and your loved ones with all the happiness in the world and make your life blissful. Happy Dussehra!

 May this propitious festival brighten up your life, and you have a great year ahead. Happy Dussehra!