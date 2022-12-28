Breathing exercises can help increase lung capacity, oxygen levels in body: Experts

During the Covid-19 pandemic, people across the world understood how unpleasant the feeling of breathlessness can be when the virus hit lung capacity. With the coronavirus again seeing a resurgence, there is enhanced aspiration to remain fit as the feeling of dread that the pandemic invoked has led to a heightened sense of concern regarding health, immunity, and overall well-being.

Nobody wants to get sick again and everyone wants to become fit, look young, and feel good. However, due to a busy lifestyle, very few people can manage to hit a gym or gather the courage to beat the cold or laziness and go outdoors for running.

In lieu of all this, improved breathing can do some miracles by boosting lung health and capacity, which is crucial for the holistic health and well-being of an individual.

"Improved breathing through breathing exercises and certain techniques can help increase lung capacity and oxygen levels in the body, some of the key benefits that one gets through workout or exercise," Dr Deepak Sharma, Consultant Pulmonologist, Ujala Cygnus Brightstar Hospital, Moradabad said, adding that lung capacity shows how much air your lungs can hold.

Fitness experts and doctors also note that improved breathing can enhance physical endurance by boosting lung capacity and respiratory health.

"Improving breathing techniques and patterns by different exercises like Incentive Spirometry or deep breathing exercises oxygenates the blood more effectively and improves lung capacity," said Dr Sharma.

"This involves using the full depths of the diaphragm and chest volume that are fully focused on the rhythm of the breathing cycle with inhalation and exhalation in an approximate 1:2 ratio. More importantly, it also helps slow down the heart's overall metabolic rate and activates the body's oxygen-conserving mechanism. This means, our body starts to use oxygen more efficiently and manages the fight or flight, i.e., cortisol response in a better way, thereby improving endurance during strenuous exercises," he added.

Today, the role of smart respiratory training devices is also being explored to enhance lung capacity within a short time.

On the evolution and role of such devices, Pankaj Balwani, Founder & CEO of Xplore Lifestyle, said: "Today, advanced technology is aiding improved breathing, and this can help people in taking some time out of their busy schedule to remain fit. Performing breathing exercises can improve your lung capacity but this can take some time, so it needs patience. Here comes the role of such innovative devices. We have come up with Airofit ACTIVE, a product that has been customised particularly for sporting performance as well as general well-being."

He claimed that training with this device for four minutes a day has the same effect as a 53-minute VO2 max workout twice a week would have on endurance athletes. The device also addresses other aspects of breathing such as respiratory strength, vital capacity, anaerobic threshold, and relaxation, he said.

Healthy lungs and respiratory health are an integral part of the overall well-being of an individual, besides ensuring physical endurance and fitness. In fact, healthy lungs and respiratory health are directly proportional to one's ability to exercise or work out to remain fit. The healthier lungs are, the more a person will be able to perform better, sleep better, and improve immunity.