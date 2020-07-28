Coronavirus - Vaccine | Symptoms | Treatments | Impact on Women & Child | Transmission

Coronavirus is spreading like a wildfire across the world, there is essential information you need to know about this dangerous disease, what you can do to ease its impact, and how you can keep yourself and others safe.

What is Coronavirus?





Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus.



Most people infected with the COVID-19 virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment. Older people and those with underlying medical problems like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer are more likely to develop serious illnesses.

The best way to prevent and slow down transmission is to be well informed about the COVID-19 virus, the disease it causes, and how it spreads. Protect yourself and others from infection by washing your hands or using an alcohol-based rub frequently and not touching your face.

The COVID-19 virus spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes, so it's important that you also practice respiratory etiquette (for example, by coughing into a flexed elbow).

At this time, there are no specific vaccines or treatments for COVID-19. However, there are many ongoing clinical trials evaluating potential treatments. WHO will continue to provide updated information as soon as clinical findings become available.

Coronavirus Symptoms





What are the symptoms of coronavirus?



Symptoms of coronavirus comprise

Cough

Fever or chills

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Muscle or body aches

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Diarrhea

Headache

Fatigue

Nausea or vomiting

Congestion or runny nose

How long does coronavirus symptoms take to appear?

After exposure coronavirus symptoms may appear in as less as two days, or as long as 14 days.

Is diarrhoea also a symptom of coronavirus?

The Union Health Minister expanded the list of symptoms of novel coronavirus and included

Diarrhoea,

Sore Throat, and

Fatigue to the list in the month of June.

Is the loss of smell, taste added to the coronavirus symptoms list?

Loss of smell or taste has been added to the list of coronavirus symptoms, according to the revised clinical management protocols released by the Union Health Ministry

Are all viral fevers induced by coronavirus?

Not all viral fevers are induced by a coronavirus, few similar symptoms of flu or cold might be easily mistaken for COVID-19 explains doctors of Hyderabad.

How long does the virus survives and on which surface?

Researchers are still figuring that out, but it depends mainly on the material the surface is made from.

Coronavirus: All about the Tests…





When do you need to get tested for coronavirus?



If you have recently traveled from, live in an area with an ongoing spread of coronavirus.

What is an RT-PCR Test? How does it work?

The test used to detect coronavirus is a real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (real-time RT-PCR) and is widely considered as the most accurate laboratory method.

What if I am tested Coronavirus positive?

Testing coronavirus positive: Advised home care for mild cases - Dr. Suresh Sankar

How long people stay contagious after recovering from coronavirus?

Well, according to Infectious disease expert Amesh A. Adalja, MD, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in Maryland, one should follow these precautions at least for 10 days even after getting recovered from the virus.

Can one again get attacked by the coronavirus?

As per the sources, there are fewer chances of recovered patients who have enough antibodies in their blood getting infected again. But, the scenario here is totally different.

Can a blood test predict the severity of Covid-19?

Clinicians can examine Covid-19 patients' blood to identify those at greatest risk of severe illness and to pinpoint those most likely to need a ventilator, according to a new study.

Coronavirus Transmission





Does coronavirus carriers show symptoms?



As per the latest development, it is noted that the coronavirus could surface without any symptoms as well, which is shaking the Scientists and doctors.

Do mosquitoes carry the novel coronavirus and can they transmit Covid-19 to humans?

The researchers have confirmed that the Covid-19 virus cannot be transmitted to people by mosquitoes.

Does coronavirus get sexually transmitted?

The study, published in the journal Fertility & Sterility, was not comprehensive enough to fully rule out the possibility that the disease could be sexually transmitted.

Is Coronavirus airborne?

However, as per reports, a section of scientists are of the view that the infection could travel through the air and spread via even tiny particles (aerosols). This is a reality, they say.

What is Community Transmission and why it is Bothersome?

When it comes to community transmission, contact tracing is inadequate in containing the disease. Community transmission result is something that every individual should be afraid of.

Exposed To Someone Tested Positive For Coronavirus? What Next?

There are a few things that one needs to follow if you have come in contact with someone who is corona positive.

Coronavirus: Who are more prone to the virus





Does asthma increase the risk for a person contracting Covid-19?



Asthma does not appear to increase the risk for a person contracting Covid-19 or affect its severity, according to new research.

Is lung infection more prone to COVID-19?

Coronaviruses are enveloped RNA viruses that cause respiratory illnesses of varying severity from the common cold to fatal pneumonia.

Why some Covid-19 patients with low oxygen levels breathe well?

This new understanding of the condition could prevent unnecessary intubation and ventilation in patients during the current and expected second wave of coronavirus.

Covid-19 patients with extremely high levels of the stress hormone cortisol in their blood are more likely to deteriorate quickly and die.

Coronavirus: Impact on Women and Kids





The impact of coronavirus on women



Look at the different impacts of the COVID-19 crisis across the country and specifically on women and girls.

Can a pregnant woman pass on coronavirus to her baby?

As per doctors, there is no conclusive data to suggest that an infected pregnant woman can pass on the Coronavirus to her baby.

What should pregnant women with coronavirus do?

However, pregnant women can heave a sigh of relief as there is no evidence to suggest that they are at higher risk of getting infected by the virus.

Is it safe for a coronavirus infected mother to breastfeed her baby?

So as per doctors, the breastfeeding benefits overshadow the risks associated with the virus being transferred from mother to child via breast milk.

Is mask safe for children?

Children under the age of two shouldn't wear masks because they can make breathing difficult and increase the risk of choking.

Coronavirus: Severe Effects of the Virus





Does coronavirus affect the brain?



Cases of brain complications linked to Covid-19 are occurring across the globe, according to a new study, published in the journal The Lancet Neurology.

Scientists warned a potential wave of coronavirus-related brain damage as new evidence suggested COVID-19 can lead to severe neurological complications, including inflammation, psychosis and delirium.

Researchers have found that organoids are known as "mini-brains" can be infected by the novel coronavirus.

Losing sleep over the coronavirus pandemic, here are the tips to sleep better

Coronavirus: Protecting yourself and others





Why social distancing is important?



Masks and social distancing helps but that's not all

Masks and social distancing plays a role in controlling the coronavirus but hand washing, sanitizing and other measures are still needed, suggests a new analysis.

Wearing masks at home may reduce virus spread by 79 percent

Chinese researchers have suggested that wearing face masks at home is 79 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 spread among family members in the same household.

Are you making your masks correctly?

Coronavirus: Role of Hand Sanitizers





Sanitizers rescue you. But all sanitizers may not be right. The FDA has identified 9 hand sanitizers that may be toxic for us.



Choose the right-hand sanitizer with a minimum of 60% ethanol alcohol or 70% isopropanol.

Know the difference between hand sanitizer and disinfectant

Hans India has come up with a write-up that clearly explains the difference between a sanitizer and a disinfectant… Have a look!

However, there have been claims that excessive usage of sanitizers has led to severe skin problems like hand dermatitis.





Coronavirus: Treatment and Vaccine

Coronavirus Vaccine Latest Update: Know the Status of These Indian Pharma Companies

This latest update will make you aware of the challenges and efforts made by Indian companies in the manufacturing Covid-19 vaccine.

Is coronavirus treatment an expensive affair in private hospitals?

Although the Government issued a special rules format for all the hospitals regarding Corona, we need to see whether all the hospitals will follow these rules or not.

How to combat coronavirus?

In the wake of COVID-19 arriving in the country, the people are panicking. By following some of the preventive measures as suggested by the World Health Organization (WHO), you can be safe.



How to deal with coronavirus?

Know safe and unsafe acts, and what is appropriate or excessive measures? This is all you need to know.



Coronavirus FAQ

Coronavirus Glossary





The number of people who have tested Coronavirus positive has crossed 1.2Million in India. On July 24th India has witnessed the highest single-day spike with 49,310 new cases being reported.

Among states, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan are the hotspots for Coronavirus cases.

Figures and charts used in this report are updated daily and are based on the data displayed on the website of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.