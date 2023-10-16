Diet & exercise: Conquer diabetes with the winning duo

New Delhi: Diabetes affects about 422 million people worldwide. However, before you panic, here is a flipside to the situation. Yes, a healthy diet and exercise can be your secret weapons in managing and in some cases even reversing diabetes. We should stop taking diabetes as a life sentence as it is more of a wake-up call. It all boils down to the choices we make when it comes to what we put on our plates and how we move our bodies.

So, let us break down the potential of a balanced diet:

Opting for a well-balanced diet can work wonders for controlling diabetes. The key is to maintain those blood sugar levels stable. So, what should you focus on?

Fibre-rich foods: Load up on fruits, veggies, whole grains, and legumes. Fibre slows down the absorption of sugar, keeping those spikes at bay.

Protein boost: Lean meats like chicken, fish, tofu, and beans should be your go-to sources of protein. Protein helps you feel satiated for a long time and keeps your muscles strong.

Healthy fats: Avocado, nuts, and olive oil are your best pals. They contain healthy fats that will not take your blood sugar on a roller-coaster ride.

Portion control: It is not just about what you eat, but how much you eat that equally counts. Frequent but smaller meals can help keep blood glucose levels in check.

Say no to sugar: Sugary drinks and snacks are your worst enemies. So, never think twice, and ditch them for good!

Exercise: Your diabetes buster

Diet alone is not sufficient to fight against diabetes; the other half and equally important part of the equation is exercise. Moving your body is more than just shedding those extra kilograms; it is a game-changer for diabetes management.

Cardio workouts: Activities like brisk walking, jogging, or cycling get your heart pumping and improve insulin sensitivity.

Strength training: Building muscle not only burns calories but also helps control blood sugar. You do not need to be a bodybuilder to do that; beginner-friendly body weight exercises can do the trick.

Yoga and flexibility exercises: These can reduce stress, which is known to affect blood sugar levels.

The power of consistency and frequent monitoring

The secret sauce here is consistency. There is no quick fix, but gradual changes lead to long-lasting results. Stick to your healthy eating plan and exercise routine, and watch those glucose levels stabilize. Regularly check your blood sugar levels as this is your compass to see if you are on the right track. Plus, it helps you adjust your diet and exercise as needed.

Seek professional guidance

Undertaking all these changes unsupervised is a big no. Always consult with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian to create a tailored plan that suits your needs and lifestyle. The power to manage or even reverse diabetes requires some persistent efforts. Embrace a balanced diet, get moving, and stay consistent. By doing so, you can unlock a healthier, happier life. Take that first step today, and let us kick diabetes to the curb.