  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Life Style > Health

Hyderabad Schools Go Healthy: GHMC Launches Eat Right Program for Kids

Hyderabad Schools Go Healthy: GHMC Launches Eat Right Program for Kids
x

Hyderabad Schools Go Healthy: GHMC Launches Eat Right Program for Kids

Highlights

GHMC invites Hyderabad schools to join the Eat Right Schools program by FSSAI, promoting food safety, nutrition, hygiene, and healthy habits among students.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is asking schools to join the Eat Right Schools program. This is part of the Eat Right Movement by FSSAI.

The program teaches children and the community about food safety, nutrition, and hygiene. Schools will have fun classes on food groups, reading food labels, and healthy habits.

They will also teach handwashing, safe kitchen practices, and how to pack healthy tiffins. Schools will organize “No Junk Food Days,” recipe contests, rallies, and nutrition clubs.

GHMC wants all schools in Hyderabad to take part. Schools can register online at eatrightindia.gov.in

For guidance, contact your Circle Food Safety Officer: https://www.ghmc.gov.in/KeyContacts.aspx

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick