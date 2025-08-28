Hyderabad Schools Go Healthy: GHMC Launches Eat Right Program for Kids

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is asking schools to join the Eat Right Schools program. This is part of the Eat Right Movement by FSSAI.

The program teaches children and the community about food safety, nutrition, and hygiene. Schools will have fun classes on food groups, reading food labels, and healthy habits.

They will also teach handwashing, safe kitchen practices, and how to pack healthy tiffins. Schools will organize “No Junk Food Days,” recipe contests, rallies, and nutrition clubs.

GHMC wants all schools in Hyderabad to take part. Schools can register online at eatrightindia.gov.in

For guidance, contact your Circle Food Safety Officer: https://www.ghmc.gov.in/KeyContacts.aspx