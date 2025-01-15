Take Charge of Your Well-Being in 2025

As we step into 2025, the role of nutrition in achieving long-term health cannot be overstated. With increasing awareness of how our lifestyle choices impact our well-being, prioritizing essential nutrients—such as proteins, omega-3s, vitamins, and minerals—has become essential. Our evolving lifestyles and shifting metabolic needs demand a balanced and intentional approach to nutrition. Embracing this approach is not just a choice; it's a powerful investment in our future health and happiness.

Today, nutrition isn't just about counting calories. It's about knowing what your body needs and making sure it gets the right mix of macronutrients for energy and micronutrients for staying healthy and strong. Dr. Priti Thakor, Director, Medical & Scientific Affairs, Nutrition business, Abbott highlights, “As people become more mindful of their eating habits, the demand for nutrient-dense foods is rising, leading to healthier dietary patterns. To support these efforts, oral nutritional supplements (ONS) can help fill nutritional gaps, help prevent malnutrition, especially in individuals with poor appetite, increased nutritional needs, or difficulty absorbing nutrients.”

Understanding Nutrition & The Evolving Nutritional Needs

Good nutrition is essential for maintaining good health. Although the term is widely recognized, its true meaning often remains unclear. With ever-evolving research and the rise of popular diets like vegan, paleo, gluten-free, and keto, making the right food choices can feel overwhelming. Yet, one thing remains consistently evident across all studies: a well-balanced diet has the power to significantly enhance the health and well-being of families.

As individuals progress through different life stages, their nutritional needs evolve. For instance, children require higher amounts of certain nutrients for growth, adults need to focus on maintaining muscle mass and bone density, whereas older adults may require more protein to prevent muscle loss and additional vitamins like D and B12 to support cognitive function. Incorporating products like Ensure in adult diet can help bridge nutritional gaps, providing a balanced source of essential nutrients that support overall health. Recognizing these changes is vital for tailoring dietary choices that meet one's specific health requirements.

To maintain optimal health, it is important to ensure that your diet is balanced and includes a variety of essential nutrients. Here are key nutrients that should be incorporated into an adult's diet:

Protein: This supports muscle repair and growth and can be obtained from dal (lentils), chickpeas, kidney beans (rajma), paneer (cottage cheese), eggs, and chicken

Carbohydrates: Being the body’s primary energy source, this is usually found in rice, whole wheat roti, poha, oats, and sweet potatoes

Omega-3 Fatty Acids: This supports heart health and helps reduce inflammation and is found in flaxseeds (alsi), walnuts, mustard oil, and fish such as Indian mackerel (bangda) or rohu

Fibre: Fibre aids digestion and helps maintain a healthy weight and is available in whole grains like brown rice and millet, fruits such as guava and apples, vegetables like spinach and broccoli, and psyllium husk (isabgol)

Vitamins:

Ø Vitamin D: Aids calcium absorption for bone health and can be sourced from fortified milk, yogurt, and exposure to sunlight

Ø Vitamin E: Acts as an antioxidant, protecting cells from damage, and is present in almonds, sunflower seeds, and mustard greens (sarson ka saag)

Ø Vitamin C: Essential for immune function and skin health, available in citrus fruits like oranges and lemons, amla (Indian gooseberry), and guava

Ø Vitamin B6: Important for brain health and metabolism, found in bananas, potatoes, and sunflower seeds

Ø Vitamin B12: Essential for nerve function and the production of red blood cells, found in dairy products, eggs, fish, and fortified cereal

Minerals:

Calcium: Vital for bone health, sourced from milk, curd, ragi (finger millet), and sesame seeds

Iron: Supports metabolic processes and is found in spinach (palak), fenugreek leaves (methi), jaggery (gur), and lentils (dal)

Zinc: Aids immune function and wound healing, available in pumpkin seeds, chickpeas, and whole grains like bajra.

Each nutrient plays a specific role in maintaining health, making it important to consume a diet that is rich in these components.

A Look at Daily Meals

A popular saying goes, "Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dinner like a pauper." Since proteins and fats are harder to digest than carbohydrates, they should be consumed at breakfast and lunch. Dinner should be the lightest meal as metabolism slows down in the evening. Breakfast, the heaviest meal after fasting overnight, should begin with lukewarm water to flush out toxins. Include energy-rich carbohydrates like poha, upma, dosa, idli, or cheela made from pulses, enhanced with seasonal vegetables, and pair them with fruit or a glass of milk for added nutrition. Lunch, the second major meal, should focus on unprocessed foods such as salads before the main meal for essential vitamins. Balanced meals like roti with sabji or khichdi make for a light and easy-to-digest dinner.

In addition to these main meals, incorporating small nutrient-dense snacks such as a glass of Ensure can help curb hunger and maintain energy levels throughout the day.

Small Steps to Big Health Wins in 2025

Small changes can lead to significant improvements in overall health. Incorporating more whole foods, reducing processed foods, and staying hydrated are great starting points. Alongside proper nutrition, regular physical activity is crucial for maintaining muscle mass and bone density. Engaging in strength training exercises at least twice a week can enhance muscle strength, improve balance, and support metabolic health. Activities such as walking, swimming, or yoga also contribute positively to overall fitness.

As we move into 2025, let's focus on bridging dietary gaps, whether through food or supplements, to help lead fuller, healthier lives. Embrace the opportunity to make meaningful changes nourishing your body, staying active, and cultivating a positive mindset. By committing to these goals, we can collectively set the stage for a healthier, happier year ahead.