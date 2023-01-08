International Choreographers Day
Highlights
International Choreographers Day is here to pay attention to and show appreciation for those people who help the rest of the world enjoy, share in and be entertained by dance. From jazz to tap, from ballroom to swing, from folk to modern, dance has been an important part of human life and culture for several millennia. And the way that dances are created comes from some very special and talented people: choreographers.
